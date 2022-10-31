Below are results from Sunday’s WWE house show from Mexico City at Arena Ciudad de Mexico, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

WWE Raw Women’s Title Match – Bianca Belair (c) retains over Bayley (w/ WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai & IYO Sky) due Nikki Cross chasing Damage CTRL out of the arena

Santos Escobar (w/ his father, El Fantasma) defeated Dolph Ziggler

24/7 Title Match – Dana Brooke (c) retains over Nikki Cross and Tamina.

Kevin Owens & Johnny Gargano defeated Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis)

Los Lotharios (Angel & Humberto) defeated Legado Del Fantasma (Cruz Del Toro & Jaoquin Wilde)

AJ Styles, Rey Mysterio & Raquel Rodriguez defeated Judgement Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley) (w/ Dominik Mysterio)

WWE United States Title Match- Seth Rollins (c) retains over Matt Riddle and Austin Theory in a Triple Threat Street Fight