Below are results from Sunday’s WWE house show from Oakland Arena in Oakland, California, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

– Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler d Xia Li & Shotzi Blackheart

– WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) def. Ricochet and Madcap Moss

– WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship: Liv Morgan (c) def. Natalya

– Drew McIntyre & New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) def. The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) & Sami Zayn

– Alexa Bliss, Asuka, & Bianca Belair def. Damage Control (Bayley, IYO SKY, & Dakota Kai)

– WWE United States Championship: Bobby Lashley (c) def. Austin Theory

– Kevin Owens gave Theory a stunner gave Theory refused to defend his briefcase.

– Street Fight: Matt Riddle def. Seth Rollins