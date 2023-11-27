Below are the results from Sunday’s WWE house show from Peoria, IL at the Peoria Civic Center, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

LA Knight & Kevin Owens defeated Grayson Waller & Austin Theory

WWE Women’s Title Match – IYO Sky (c) retains over Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair in a triple threat

Cody Rhodes defeated The Miz

Bobby Lashley & The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) defeated Dragon Lee & The LWO (Cruz Del Toro & Joaquin Wilde)

Becky Lynch defeated Zoey Stark

WWE World Heavyweight Title Match –Seth Rollins (c) retains over Drew McIntyre and Shinsuke Nakamura in a triple threat