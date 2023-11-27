AEW will hold a Dynamite event from Target Center in Minneapolis, MN this Wednesday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 3,926 tickets and there are 858 left. It’s set up for 4,784.

The last time they were at the venue they drew 5,562 fans for an August 2022 episode of Dynamite. Here is the updated card for the show:

Continental Classic Gold League: Jon Moxley vs. Jay Lethal

Continental Classic Gold League: Mark Briscoe vs. Rush

Continental Classic Gold League: Jay White vs. Swerve Strickland