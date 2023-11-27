Drew McIntyre wasn’t the only one to address the internet buzz on Sunday night.

In addition to “The Scottish Warrior” addressing the videos of him storming out of Survivor Series on Saturday at the WWE live event in Peoria, the WWE World Heavyweight Champion also broke his silence.

Seth “Freakin'” Rollins cut a promo in the ring and spoke about the viral videos of him freaking out and flipping off CM Punk shortly after the WWE Survivor Series 2023 premium live event went off the air.

“Did you guys watch WarGames last night? [crowd chants ‘CM Punk’]. You already know how I feel about that, I said as much last night,” he said. “I’m not going to waste any more breath on somebody that has been gone for eight years, has done nothing but try and tear this place down.”

Rollins continued, “Instead, I’m going to take my time and use my breath on talking about the people who have been here all along. That’s everybody in the back who has made WWE the hottest ticket in town. That’s every single one of you who are here tonight. I could end this on a sour note like that, but I don’t want to. You guys have some beautiful singing voices.”

Check out the video below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.