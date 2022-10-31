Thanks to Carmine Dore for the following WWE live event results from today’s show at the Porsche Arena in Stuttgart, Germany:
* Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci defeated Ridge Holland and Butch. Great opener to get the crowd hot
* Shotzi defeated Sonya Deville
* Hit Row defeated Maximum Male Models
* WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER retained over Ricochet and Shinsuke Nakamura in a non-title match. The best match of the night
* Liv Morgan defeated Shayna Baszler and Natalya in a Triple Threat Street Fight. Morgan won by putting Natalya through a table to get the pin, good match
* Drew McIntyre defeated Karrion Kross. The hardest-hitting match of the night, up there with GUNTHER’s offense on Nakamura and Ricochet
* Braun Strowman and The New Day defeated Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos. Solo Sikoa was also at ringside, and The Bloodline made for a fun time with The New Day’s comedy and Braun’s dominance
