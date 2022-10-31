Emma has reportedly signed a new WWE contract.

Friday’s SmackDown on FS1 saw Emma return to WWE after being away for 5 years. She answered the Open Challenge issued by SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey, but came up short.

In an update, a new report from Wrestling Observer Radio notes that Emma has inked a new full-time contract with WWE.

WWE added Emma to the official SmackDown roster as soon as Friday’s show went off the air. As seen in the post-show video below, Emma indicated that she is not done with Rousey.

Emma did not work the SmackDown tapings that will air next Friday night, which were shot this past Friday after the live show. It is possible that she appears in a pre-taped segment to be inserted into the broadcast. Full spoilers can be found here.

For those who missed it, you can click here for Emma’s post-show social media reaction to her return to WWE.

You can see the aforementioned interview with Megan Morant below, along with footage from Emma’s return match:

Home ❤️ — Tenille Dashwood (@TenilleDashwood) October 29, 2022

