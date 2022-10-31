Stay tuned for live WWE RAW results at 8pm ET. Below is the current line-up for tonight:

* A special Halloween edition of the show

* The red brand go-home build for Crown Jewel

* If The Miz doesn’t tell the truth about Dexter Lumis, Johnny Gargano will expose everything

* Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley appear to promote their Crown Jewel match

* Matt Riddle vs. Otis in a Trick or Street Fight

* RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Nikki Cross in a non-title match

* Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns appears to promote his Crown Jewel match with Logan Paul

