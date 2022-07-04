Thanks to Freddy Regensberger for the following WWE live event results from Sunday’s show at the Tucson Arena in Tucson, Arizona:

* The New Day defeated The Viking Raiders

* Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Jinder Mahal

* Drew McIntyre defeated Sheamus

* RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair retained over Asuka, Becky Lynch and Carmella in a Fatal 4 Way

Intermission

* Omos defeated Cedric Alexander

* WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley retained over Theory

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther retained over Ricochet

* Riddle defeated Seth Rollins in a Tucson Street Fight by putting him through a table

