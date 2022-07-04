Kurt Angle shared his opinion on former WWE star Daniel Puder during the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show.

The WWE Hall Of Famer thought Puder had a bright future after winning Tough Enough. He was with the company from 2004-2005.

“I thought he had a bright future. I mean, he won Tough Enough. You know, he picked up on it very quickly. I was surprised that his career didn’t last as long as I thought it would, unfortunately for him, but I thought he was a great talent. I think that he did really well in Tough Enough and I thought he had a bright future.”

H/T to Inside the Ropes. for the transcription