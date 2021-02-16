– WWE’s The Bump has launched a new “Stump The Bump” trivia contest. The show is looking for 8 WWE trivia experts to clash in the contest with the winner going on to challenge The Bump’s trivia Grand Champion Mike Brown.

The winner will receive a replica WWE Title signed by WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, along with two tickets to a future WWE live event of their choosing. Below is the announcement on the contest, with details on how to submit your video application:

Stump WWE’s The Bump to win amazing WWE prizes We’ve got one question for you: Can you stump WWE’s The Bump? WWE’s The Bump is looking for eight WWE trivia experts to clash in the Stump The Bump trivia contest, with the winner going on to challenge our trivia Grand Champion Mike Brown. The winner of that trivia showdown will receive a replica WWE Championship signed by two-time WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels along with two tickets to a future WWE Live Event of their choosing. Show us why you’ve got what it takes to defeat our Grand Champion by sending us a video that puts your WWE trivia prowess on full display (three minutes or less with no music or video playing behind you). Submit your video entry on Twitter by tagging @WWETheBump and using #StumpTheBumpContest. The deadline to submit your entry is Monday, Feb. 22, at 3 p.m. ET. The participants in the Stump The Bump trivia contest will be revealed Wednesday, Feb. 24, during WWE’s The Bump, streaming at 10 a.m. ET on all of WWE’s digital and social media platforms. For full contest guidelines and rules, click here.

– Speaking of WWE’s The Bump, we noted before how Seth Rollins will be the featured guest on tomorrow’s new episode. Montez Ford has been added to the line-up, along with Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic winners Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez. Actor Bradley Constant of The Rock’s “Young Rock” series will also appear. Constant stars as a 15 year old Rock in the NBC comedy series that premieres tonight.

The Bump airs at 10am ET every Wednesday on the WWE Network and all WWE digital platforms. Stay tuned for more from the show.

We're looking for 8️⃣ people who think they can take down our reigning trivia champ! Use #StumpTheBumpContest to submit a video explaining why you should be chosen! You could be on #WWETheBump, face @mikebrownv1, & win some epic prizes! FULL INFO & RULES: https://t.co/1Nd6WYjOzp pic.twitter.com/Xhus0Nk3vL — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) February 16, 2021

