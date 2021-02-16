– WWE NXT Champion Finn Balor will be on Thursday’s new edition of WWE’s After The Bell podcast to discuss the controversial ending of the “Takeover: Vengeance Day” event. Host Corey Graves will be joined by Vic Joseph again this week. After The Bell drops every Thursday on Apple Podcasts and other platforms.

– The Rock posted this footage from his recent visit to his old high school in Honolulu, Hawaii – McKinley High School. The former WWE Champion made the visit ahead of tonight’s “Young Rock” series premiere on NBC at 8pm ET. Rock reflects on how the school helped shape him into the man he is today.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.