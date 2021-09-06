WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley took to Twitter after last night’s AEW All Out pay-per-view and gave credit to the company for putting together an “incredible roster” with compelling creative.

“Have to give credit where it’s due… @AEW has assembled an incredible roster and no shortage of compelling storylines. Strong competition brings out the best in everyone,” Foley wrote.

All Out saw the debuts of Bryan Danielson, Adam Cole and Ruby Soho. Bray Wyatt and WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair are also rumored to join the company in the near future, and CM Punk signed last month.

You can see Foley’s full tweet below:

