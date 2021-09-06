WWE RAW Superstar Cedric Alexander took to Twitter and made two interesting posts at the end of Sunday’s AEW All Out pay-per-view.

Alexander live-posted during the show and tweeted what appeared to be a reaction to the debut of Bryan Danielson, and perhaps both Danielson and Adam Cole.

He wrote, “Well damn……..”

Alexander then tweeted that he was jealous of his wife, Big Swole, in a tweet that many fans saw as a jab at WWE.

“I’m so jealous of @SwoleWorld right now,” Alexander wrote.

Swole worked Sunday’s pay-per-view in the Casino Battle Royale, which was won by the debuting Ruby Soho.

Alexander has not won a match since defeating Shelton Benjamin on the May 31 RAW show. Since then, he has lost his last 9 matches – Jeff Hardy on the June 7 RAW, Hardy on the June 14 RAW, the June 28 RAW Battle Royal, teaming with Elias for a loss to Jaxson Ryker and R-Truth on the July 5 RAW, Ricochet on the July 22 Main Event, teaming with Benjamin for a Handicap Match loss to WWE Champion Bobby Lashley on the July 26 RAW, Ryker on the August 5 Main Event, Ryker again on the August 19 Main Event, and to Hardy again on the September 2 Main Event.

Stay tuned for more on Alexander. You can see his related tweets below:

Well damn…….. — PRIME Alexander (@CedricAlexander) September 6, 2021

I’m so jealous of @SwoleWorld right now — PRIME Alexander (@CedricAlexander) September 6, 2021

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.