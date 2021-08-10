The following WWE Main Event matches were taped tonight before RAW in Orlando to air on this Thursday’s episode on Hulu:
* Aliyah defeated Dakota Kai
* Odyssey Jones defeated Austin Theory
Scoop #6: Odyssey Jones defeats Austin Theory on Main Event pic.twitter.com/Wnl1EAn1Qb
— Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) August 9, 2021
Scoop #5: Austin Theory vs Odyssey Jones on Main Event pic.twitter.com/Jjr4OR3T12
— Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) August 9, 2021
Scoop #3: Aliyah vs Dakota Kai on Main Event pic.twitter.com/WYBuzSUpv9
— Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) August 9, 2021
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.