The following WWE Main Event matches were taped tonight before RAW in Orlando to air on this Thursday’s episode on Hulu:

* Aliyah defeated Dakota Kai

* Odyssey Jones defeated Austin Theory

Scoop #6: Odyssey Jones defeats Austin Theory on Main Event pic.twitter.com/Wnl1EAn1Qb — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) August 9, 2021

Scoop #5: Austin Theory vs Odyssey Jones on Main Event pic.twitter.com/Jjr4OR3T12 — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) August 9, 2021

Scoop #3: Aliyah vs Dakota Kai on Main Event pic.twitter.com/WYBuzSUpv9 — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) August 9, 2021

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.