AEW Dark Elevation Results 8/9/21

Daily’s Place

Jacksonville, Florida

Commentary Team (Tony Schiavone and Eddie Kingston)

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

First Match: (28-15) Red Velvet vs. (0-6) Renee Michelle

Michelle attacks Velvet before the bell rings. Michelle with clubbing blows to Velvet’s back. Michelle with a Spinning Back Kick. Michelle pulls Velvet down to the mat. Michelle with forearm shivers. Michelle decks Velvet with a back elbow smash. Michelle with a running forearm smash. Michelle goes for a Bodyslam, but Velvet lands back on her feet. Michelle whips Velvet across the ring. Velvet ducks a clothesline from Michelle. Velvet with a leg lariat. Velvet clotheslines Michelle. Velvet drops Michelle with The Cazadora Bulldog. Velvet with The Standing MoonSault. Velvet applies a wrist lock. Velvet connects with The Final Slice to pickup the victory.

Winner: (29-15) Red Velvet via Pinfall

Second Match: (9-30-2) Peter Avalon w/The Wingmen vs. (1-36) Shawn Dean

Avalon kicks Dean in the gut. Avalon with a straight right hand. Avalon with a knife edge chop. Avalon whips Dean across the ring. Dean ducks a clothesline from Avalon. Dean with a running clothesline. Dean bodyslams Avalon. Dean with a Vertical Suplex. Dean connects with The Deal to pickup the victory.

Winner: (2-36) Shawn Dean via Pinfall

Third Match: (44-9) Hikaru Shida vs. (0-20) Tesha Price

Price gives Shida and the referee flowers before the bell rings. Shida ducks a clothesline from Price. Shida kicks Price in the gut. Price starts screeching. Price with a side headlock takeover. Shida answers with the headscissors escape. Price sweeps out the legs of Shida. Price with a straight right hand. Price rocks Shida with a forearm smash. Shida reverses out of the irish whip from Price.

Shida slaps Price in the face. Shida with a Flying Face Crusher. Shida with a Rising Knee Strike. Shida plays to the crowd. Price attacks Shida from behind. Price gets Shida tied up in the ropes. Price with Two Mid-Kicks. The referee admonishes Price. Shida with a forearm smash. Shida goes for The Falcon Arrow, but Price counters with an inside cradle for a one count. Price ducks a clothesline from Shida. Shida with a Jumping Knee Strike. Shida connects with The Falcon Arrow to pickup the victory.

Winner: (45-9) Hikaru Shida via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (35-8) Brian Cage vs. (0-1) Rickey Shane Page

Cage ducks a clothesline from Page. Cage with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Cage whips Page across the ring. Cage leapfrogs over Page. Cage drops down on the canvas. Cage dropkicks Page. Page denies The F5. Cage blocks a boot from Page. Cage with a Pump Knee Strike. Page dodges The Discus Lariat. Page with a Spinning Enzuigiri. Page bodyslams Cage. Page goes for The Senton Bomb, but Cage ducks out of the way. Cage with The Discus Lariat. Cage PowerBombs Page. Cage connects with The F5 to pickup the victory.

Winner: (36-8) Brian Cage via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (8-0) Jade Cargill w/Mark Sterling vs. (0-5) Amber Nova

Nova talks smack to Cargill. Cargill nails Nova with The Pump Kick. Cargill with a Pumphandle FaceBuster. Cargill connects with The Jaded to pickup the victory.

Winner: (9-0) Jade Cargill via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (30-10) The Jurassic Express w/Marko Stunt vs. (0-13) Carlie Bravo & (0-1) Cyrus

Bravo and Cyrus attacks Jurassic Express before the bell rings. Bravo whips Jungle Boy across the ring. Jungle Boy with a Rebound Lariat. Luchasaurus launches Bravo over the top rope. Luchasaurus Chokeslams Bravo. Jungle Boy makes Bravo tap out to The Snare Trap.

Winner: (31-10) The Jurassic Express via Submission

Seventh Match: (20-10) The Lucha Brothers w/Alex Abrahantes vs. (4-7) The Sydal Brothers

Fenix and Mike Sydal will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Side Headlock Exchange. Mike with a Headscissors Takeover. Mike ducks a clothesline from Fenix. Mike with another Headscissors Takeover. Overhand Chop Exchange. Fenix with The Lucha Libre Arm-Drag. Mike avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Mike splits down on the canvas. Rollup Exchange. Double Dropkick. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Nice display of sportsmanship. Pentagon and Matt are tagged in. Cero Miedo. Matt says that Pentagon needs to open his third eye. Pentagon with a Spinning Back Kick. Pentagon applies a side headlock. Matt whips Pentagon across the ring. Matt leapfrogs over Pentagon. Pentagon kicks Matt in the ribs. Matt side steps Pentagon into the turnbuckles. Matt with a Flying Arm-Drag. Matt with a Spinning Back Kick. Matt kicks the left hamstring of Pentagon.

Pentagon goes for a PowerBomb, but Matt counters with a Hurricanrana. Pentagon avoids The Baseball Slide Dropkick. Pentagon with a Pop Up Enzuigiri. Pentagon slaps Matt in the chest. Pentagon rolls Matt back into the ring. Pentagon tags in Fenix. Double Irish Whip. Fenix with a gut punch. Pentagon kicks the left hamstring of Matt. Assisted Cazadora Splash for a two count. Fenix backs Matt into the ropes. Fenix with a shoulder block. Fenix with an overhand chop. Fenix applies a wrist lock. Matt drops Fenix with The Slice. Matt with The Standing Mariposa for a two count. Chop/Forearm/Hamstring Kick Exchange. Fenix with a Roundhouse Kick. Matt responds with a Spinning Leg Lariat. Matt tags in Mike.

Mike drops Fenix with The Spinning DDT for a two count. Mike stomps on Fenix’s back. Mike punches Fenix in the back. Mike hits The Split Legged Falcon Arrow for a two count. Sydal Brothers gangs up on Pentagon. Double Roundhouse Kick. Mike HeadButts Pentagon. Matt sends Fenix crashing into the canvas. Sydal Brothers connects with The Flying Double Meteora. Mike lands The Suicide Dive. Matt hooks the outside leg for a two count. Pentagon shoves Matt off the top turnbuckle. Fenix rolls Matt over for a two count. Fenix with a Running Pump Kick. Fenix with a SpringBoard Pescado onto the ramp way. Fenix dives over Matt. Fenix tags in Pentagon. Fenix with a double leg takedown. Pentagon with a Flying Double Foot Stomp. Lucha Brothers connects with The Assisted Package PileDriver to pickup the victory.

Winner: (21-10) The Lucha Brothers via Pinfall

