WWE NXT Superstars Bron Breakker and Tommaso Ciampa are advertised for this weekend’s main roster WWE live events in Georgia.

New NXT Champion Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode are also booked for the shows in Savannah and Columbus, GA, so it’s likely that these two teams will face each other.

On a related note, PWInsider reports that there’s been some interest in bringing Harland to RAW and SmackDown TV tapings to work dark matches.

Harland has worked 6 matches since debuting back on December 14. He has defeated Guru Raaj, Andre Chase, Javier Bernal and Draco Anthony in singles action, while he and Joe Gacy have defeated Jacket Time in tag team action, but they also took a loss to Edris Enofe and Malik Blade. Harland and Gacy are currently working a program with Anthony, which Xyon Quinn was introduced to on last night’s NXT Roadblock special, as seen in the video below.

