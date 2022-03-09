ROH executives reportedly expect the deal with AEW President Tony Khan to close around the first week of April, if not sooner, according to a new report from SEScoops.

It was noted how there is a feeling that the deal went “in reverse” and “backwards” because it came together so quickly, and now a lot of the details are being hammered out. ROH employees were reportedly told that the company doesn’t get the impression that the “new regime” is interested in hiring them after the sale goes through, which means many will be out of work.

Staff has been encouraged to explore new career opportunities, including speaking with Sinclair Broadcasting’s HR department about being transferred elsewhere in the company. Severance packages were being considered, but nothing is official.

The HonorClub streaming service is also said to be in limbo. ROH officials have a call scheduled with AEW to review the technical setup behind the platform and to determine if that asset will be included with the acquisition. Khan recently noted in an interview that it was too early to say what will happen to HonorClub.

It was also said that the general message to ROH staff has been described as, “We’re fighting for you and exploring how to help everyone. If you want to stay in the wrestling business, we’re doing our best, but there is no formal transition planned and no guarantee that anybody will stay on.”

On a related note, SEScoops is reporting that planning for the Supercard of Honor XV event is in disarray. The show is scheduled for Friday, April 1 from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, TX, marking ROH’s first live event since Final Battle in December. Word now is that ROH is way behind on preparations for the show, including the final card, booking, travel arrangements, and other logistics.

Earlier this week, a top ROH employee reportedly told staff, “One way or another, Supercard is happening, as of today.. Supercard is moving forward.”

Khan’s team reportedly wants to produce Supercard of Honor and use their own production resources that they feel comfortable with. AEW has used the venue before and they know what they’re doing. AEW also wants to handle the talent booking, but they are being respectful of what’s already in place. The dynamic was described as, “The AEW team wants things to go smoothly, but done their way.”

While ROH is advertising a title defense by ROH World Tag Team Champions The Briscoes for Supercard of Honor, word now is that they are not locked in just yet. The Briscoes are scheduled to wrestle Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers at Impact’s Multiverse of Matches show later that night. ROH had talked about The Briscoes possibly wrestling AAA World Tag Team Champions FTR at Supercard of Honor, but nothing is official.

We’ve noted how ROH has plans to debut a new logo and set during Supercard of Honor weekend. Word now is that they had a total rebranding in the works that would represent the company’s new chapter after Supercard of Honor. Digital assets were created with the new look, as well as video packages, new ring skirts, turnbuckle pads, but now there’s a chance that the new logo will never be revealed.

AEW wants to use the current ROH logo at Supercard of Honor to represent the end of this era before they completely take over with their own rebranding. As a result, ROH has two sets of marketing materials – the current logo and the new logo, but they are expecting to use the current logo.

Regarding the future of the weekly ROH TV show, the company has TV produced through April 16, and those shows will air even if Khan’s deal to purchase the company is finalized before then.

Stay tuned for more on the future of ROH.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.