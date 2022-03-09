AEW superstar recently appeared on Talk Is Jericho to discuss a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on working the Survivor Series pay-per-view back in 2019, which saw Lee pin Seth Rollins and take top company man Roman Reigns to the limit. Highlights from the interview are below.

Recalls working Survivor Series 2019, and how Roman Reigns let him call the last bit of the match:

That was a weird time. That was a day where no one knew what was going on,” admitted Lee. “You have three teams of five people trying to figure out how things…literally, up until entrances were happening, things are being moved around. In that time, I’m certain it was because I was the big guy on the team, they decided I would be the last guy even though it really should have been [Tommaso] Ciampa because he was the leader. I know they probably picked me because of my size. Roman left it up to me to call the last bit with him and Seth. Me and Seth kind of put things together. It was weird coming from NXT and having to do that, but I also felt honored and kind of trusted by those guys to be able to do that. It was odd for Seth to have to do the favor for me, unexpectedly.

How grateful he was to Seth for putting him over earlier in the match:

Graciously, he did it and we had a good time doing it. I don’t think they expected what happened with the crowd and the response. I don’t think they expected the composure and control of the people. To be honest, I don’t think I expected it. They’ll plug it in your brain, ‘these audiences are completely different. NXT and main roster audiences are not the same.’ Cool. ‘We have to get you over.’ Alright, do what we have to do. Then, the entire crowd is singing ‘Bask in his Glory’ and they are dismayed. I think that’s something that maybe starting piquing their interest for bringing up. It was me being me, there was a connection there and some connections you can’t explain. I can’t explain it, I’m just grateful for it. I tried to make sure I appreciate it.

