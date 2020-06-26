WWE Making Plans To Run Shows With Fans Outside The Performance Center

According to Fightful Select, WWE has been making plans for the last few weeks to run shows outside the Performance Center and Full Sail, which has been the company’s home since the COVID-19 outbreak drastically altered all of their weekly live events.
Reports are WWE wants to run venues using real fans, with social distancing rules taking place. One location is the RP Funding Center in Lakeland Florida, a spot that Ring of Honor has used on many occasions.
Plans at this time say WWE will run a weekend in July, but that is not confirmed as WWE has constantly changed their taping schedule, including this weekend following a rise in positive cases in the company.
Stay tuned.
