– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens live on the USA Network from the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington as Kevin Patrick joins us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves. Graves explains how some Superstars aren’t here due to travel issues, but the ones here are ready to tear it down.

– We go right to the ring and out comes 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio to a big pop.

Rey, wearing his LWO t-shirt, welcomes everyone to RAW. He talks about how this has been a crazy year. A “Rey!” chant starts up as he talks about his ups & downs. Last week should’ve been a dream come true with the induction and to compete… a “you deserve it!” chant interrupts. On top of that, to compete at the biggest WrestleMania of all-time but instead he had to face his own son. Fans boo. Rey really wanted things to be different. The music interrupts and out comes Dominik Mysterio to boos.

Dominik goes on with the usual, about he’s sick of hearing Rey and how he’s a deadbeat. Dominik says The Judgment Day is his real family. Rey says those idiots are using Dominik. Dominik says Rey is the only one using people because he’s selfish, just like Bad Bunny. Dominik says he would’ve won at WrestleMania if it weren’t for Bunny sticking his nose in Dominik’s business. Dominik says Rey is using Bad Bunny like he used his own son.

Dominik shows us what happened last week with Bunny and The Judgment Day. The back & forth continues until Rey proposes a WrestleMania rematch for tonight. Dominik says he won’t fight his father but he knows someone who will. The music interrupts and out comes Finn Balor. We go to commercial.

Rey Mysterio vs. Finn Balor

Back from the break and Finn Balor is beating Rey Mysterio around to boos while Dominik Mysterio watches from ringside.

Rey turns it around and mounts Balor in the corner while fans count. Rey with more signature offense now. Balor catches Rey in mid-air and nails the inverted DDT for 2. Balor stomps away on Rey now while Dominik watches and applauds.

Balor with chops and a back elbow for 2. Balor grounds Rey with an elbow strike now, then a headlock as fans rally. Rey fights up but Balor slams him back down. Balor chokes Rey on the middle rope now as the referee warns him. Balor takes Rey back down and delivers forearms to the back while grounding him. Fans rally for Rey. Rey fights up and out, then mounts offense, sending Balor to the floor with a hurricanrana.

Rey with a baseball slide to the floor. Rey then runs the ring again and nails the splash to the floor from under the bottom rope. Rey stands tall at ringside and forces Dominik to retreat. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Rey hits the Bulldog after they tangle and both go down. They get up and go at it again. Rey with a top rope seated senton, then a splash for 2. Balor cuts Rey off but Rey drops him for 619. Balor shuts down 619 and levels him to boos. Balor with the corner dropkick.

Balor goes up for Coup de Grace but he stops to acknowledge Dominik so Rey crotches him. Rey climbs up with headbutts as fans count along, then a big hurricanrana for 2. Rey is a bit frustrated now. Rey goes on and hits 619 now. Rey taunts Dominik from the apron, then climbs to the top. Rey flies for the big splash but Balor gets his knees up, then rolls over for the pin.

Rey kicks out at 2. Balor and Rey trade shots now. Rey kicks Balor away but Balor launches him face-first into the top turnbuckle. Balor man-handles Rey some as the referee warns him, and again. Dominik sneaks up to the apron with a steel chain while Balor has the referee distracted. Rey knocks him to the floor, then hits a big suicide dive to Balor and Dominik. Fans pop big for Rey as he slams Balor’s head into the announce table over and over.

Rey brings it back in but Dominik drops him from behind with the chain wrapped around his fist while Balor has the referee distracted. Balor goes back up top for Coup de Grace, then covers for the pin to win.

Winner: Finn Balor

– After the match, Balor stands tall as the music hits. We go to replays. Rey recovers while Balor and Dominik taunt him from the ramp.

– Earlier today, Cathy Kelley was interviewing Alpha Academy backstage when Maxxine Dupri interrupted. The camera man then ran around the corner to screams, to find #1 contenders Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez tending to WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Lita, who was down and hurt. Adam Pearce and officials came over to tend to Lita, as did her partner Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus. Lita keeps trying to get up. Lynch is suspicious of Liv and Raquel. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see what happened last week with Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes. Graves says WWE reached out to Lesnar and his camp for comments on why he did the attack, but received nothing back but silence. Graves says speculation is that Lesnar was not happy with his spot on the WrestleMania card. Patrick says Cody is OK and here tonight.

– Byron Saxton is backstage with Becky Lynch now. She’s holding both title belts. She says Lita is in a local medical facility and she has no idea who she attacked her, but she has her suspicions, and when she finds out who it was, she will slap their heads off. Lynch says she promised fans a title match tonight and just when she was about to go at it alone, Trish Stratus had an idea. Trish and Adam Pearce appear. Trish says they made a great team at WrestleMania, so why not tonight. Lynch says the match is happening right now.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match: Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus

The music hits and out first comes WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, filling in for fellow Hall of Famer Lita. Out next is WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Becky Lynch. Lynch and Stratus head to the ring with the titles as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get a hype video vignette on Seth Rollins. We go back to the ring and out comes Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez as Lynch and Stratus look on. We get formal ring introductions from Mike Rome. Lynch shoves Raquel a few times to start.

Raquel grabs Lynch by the head, then slams her into the corner. Lynch counters and rocks Raquel. They trade counters and Raquel rams Lynch into the corner. Liv tags in for the double team moves on Lynch in the corner. Liv with an enziguri to Lynch for 2. Lynch cradles Liv for 2. Liv cradles Lynch for 2. They go at it again and Lynch rocks Liv.

Liv with two high knees in the corner. Liv stuns Lynch again and double stomps her back for a 2 count. Stratus tags in but Liv ducks with the Matrix counter. Stratus drops her for 2. Stratus with a big head-scissors from the corner. There’s a bit of miscommunication between the champions as Lynch tags in with the top rope leg drop but Liv kicks out at 2. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Stratus has Liv grounded in the middle of the ring. Liv fights up and out but they both go down after colliding with Bulldog attempts. Lynch and Rodriguez tag in at the same time. Raquel unloads and hits a big fall-away slam, then the middle rope twisting senton. Lynch kicks out just in time but shows frustration.

Lynch counters the Texana Bomb and sends Raquel into the corner. Lynch keeps fighting and nails a missile dropkick for 2 due to how she slipped up top. Lynch keeps control until they end up top in the corner. Lynch unloads with headbutts as fans pop. Stratus tags in and they climb up for a double superplex to Raquel. Liv is nowhere to be seen. Raquel knocks Lynch to the mat. Raquel and Stratus fight it out up top and Stratus sends Raquel flying to the mat for 2.

Lynch tags in and she unloads on Raquel. Stratus helps Lynch hit the flying leg drop but Raquel kicks out just in time. Raquel with two backbreakers to Lynch as Liv returns to the apron. Liv tags in for the big DDT but Lynch kicks out just in time, and again, and again. More back and forth and finisher attempts. Raquel blocks Dis-Arm-Her on Liv. Trish with Stratusfaction to Raquel. Liv with a Facebuster to Trish. Becky avoids Ob-Liv-ion and nails the Uranage, but Raquel pulls Lynch off Liv in making the pin.

Lynch kicks Raquel from the apron. Stratus tags in. Lynch kicks Raquel off the apron. Stratus misses a Chick Kick as Liv nails the roll-up for the pin to win the titles.

Winners and New WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions: Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez

– After the match, the music hits as Liv and Raquel celebrate. A disappointed Lynch helps Trish up and raises her hand. Lynch then has some words for Trish, and they hug. Lynch goes to leave but Trish decks her from behind. Stratus then drops Lynch again with a Chick Kick as fans boo. Stratus makes her exit to boos, stopping to look back at the ring and crowd.

– Cathy Kelley is backstage with Paul Heyman now. She asks about what happened with Brock Lesnar last week, and if he has insight into Lesnar’s actions. He says he can but he wants another question. He calls Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Kevin Owens a problem, but says he also has a problem because partner Sami Zayn is not here tonight. Matt Riddle is also not here, all because of so-called flight delays. Heyman jokes that Sami and Riddle caught a later flight because of Solo Sikoa. Heyman says Owens has no allies and fewer friends, he has to face The Enforcer on one leg, and The Usos are here. He mentions them following Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns’ order to end the Owens problem.

– Back from the break and we see what just happened with Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch. Byron Saxton tries to get comments from Trish backstage but she just keeps walking.

– We see stills from WrestleMania 39.

– We see the WWE Draft announcement on Friday’s SmackDown from WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H.

– Dakota Kai and IYO SKY are waiting outside of Adam Pearce’s office, saying Bayley has been in there for a long time. Bayley comes out and says all Pearce wanted to discuss is the WWE Draft. She says Pearce offered her a Triple Threat spot tonight to determine the #1 contender to RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, and when she becomes champion, she will have more leverage for… SKY interrupts and speaks Japanese. Kai says what she means is… what about us? It should be one of us in thee Triple Threat. Bayley says she can go talk to Pearce to see what he says about one of them taking her spot. She goes back in.

Bobby Lashley vs. Bronson Reed

We go back to the ring and out comes Bobby Lashley to a pop. He hits the corner to pose to pyro as we go back to commercial.

The bell rings as we see Lashley’s Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal Trophy on display at ringside. Lashley blocks a shot to start, then unloads on Reed in the corner. Reed fights out with aggression.

Lashley comes right back and drops Reed. Reed blocks the Dominator. Lashley keeps fighting and we have a stalemate. Reed drops Lashley on top of the top rope and clubs away while he’s on the apron. Lashley fights back in but gets clubbed to the floor. Reed flies off the apron with a huge shoulder to flatten Lashley on the floor. Reed comes back in and stands tall as fans rally for Lashley. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Lashley is fighting to take back control but he runs into a big boot, and goes down. Reed poses in the middle of the ring while Lashley is down. Reed with big strikes in the corner. Lashley rocks Reed an splashes him in the corner. Lashley with a big running corner thrust now.

Reed blocks the neckbreaker but Lashley drops him on the next try. Lashley stands tall to cheers now. Lashley with a big suplex for a pop. Lashley stalks Reed now, then applies The Hurt Lock but Reed resists. Lashley can’t get the hold locked in, so Reed drops Lashley with his body weight. Lashley kicks out at 2.

Reed drags Lashley over, then goes to the top for the Tsunami Splash. Lashley cuts him off but Reed rakes the eyes. Reed goes on with some some sort of top rope splash but Lashley then blocks another move. Reed blocks a Spear with a knee. Lashley comes right back with a chokeslam for a big pop.

Lashley tries for The Hurt Lock again and this time Reed sends them both to the floor with Lashley hitting hard. Lashley decks Reed as the referee counts. Lashley goes to run Reed into the ring post but he counters and sends Lashley into the post. They are both counted out to boos.

Double Count Out

– After the bell, Reed and Lashley continue brawling at ringside as fans cheer. Officials and security hold them back but they break free and keep fighting.

– We see Cody Rhodes walking backstage. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and out comes Cody Rhodes to pyro and a pop.

Rhodes takes the mic to a “Cody!” chant. He asks Seattle what they want to talk about. He goes on about the WrestleMania 39 loss to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, and takes full blame. He praises Roman some and says the loss is on me, Cody, and he’s sorry for that. Cody says he heard two things after the loss – his friend Matt asked if wins and losses even matter at this point in his career. Cody says absolutely they do, what is the point of stealing the show if you don’t walk away with a prize as they are prizefighters. The only ones saying wins and losses don’t matter are Hall of Famers and others who have finished their story.

The second thing he heard came from Paul Heyman, who said if Cody is to challenge for the title again, he must earn it. Cody says this refutes his whole career, his whole life. He goes over the stages of his career… Earn it? I am it. Fans chant “Cody!” again. He says now his unfinished tale has a new wrinkle to it – Brock Lesnar. Fans boo.

Cody talks about how embarrassing last Sunday and Monday were for him. Rhodes wants someone to tell him why Lesnar did what he did. He heard on SmackDown how Lesnar was upset over his WrestleMania spot, which Cody can almost understand. His other theory is that Lesnar is uncertain about Cody, the hype that comes with him, the change he brought to WWE, which will directly impact Lesnar… why else would he wait to gt the drop on Cody, when his back was turned?

Cody knows Lesnar is listening… he asks why would Lesnar ever be uncertain? He goes on about Lesnar’s achievements and dominance, how he’s a predator, and how he sees a predator when he looks in the mirror. Cody admits he is scared of Lesnar… he’d be crazy not to be, but he still wants to fight Lesnar. He goes on about how next time he will make Lesnar look in the mirror and for the first time see prey not predator, and Cody’s prey at that. Lesnar will also see a victim, Cody’s victim.

Cody says it can be anywhere, any time, any place, but he knows Lesnar isn’t here in Seattle tonight. Fans boo. Cody challenges Lesnar to a match at Backlash, calling it WrestleMania Backlash. Cody tells Lesnar to answer the call. He tosses the mic, then exits the ring as the music starts up. Cody greets some fans at ringside on his way to the back.

– We see how Kevin Owens was attacked by Solo Sikoa backstage at SmackDown, then how Solo helped Jey Uso defeat Sami Zayn. We also see how Matt Riddle saved Zayn from a beating by Sikoa and Jey.

The Usos vs. Alpha Academy

We go back to the ring and out first come The Usos as Mike Rome does the introductions. Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso hit the ring to pose as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and the announcers talk about Logan Paul’s new multi-year WWE contract while we see stills of Paul at WrestleMania 39. We go back to the ring and The Usos look on as Alpha Academy heads to the ring – Otis and Chad Gable.

Otis starts off with Jey now as they size each other up. Otis shows off some and stalls as Jey looks on. Jey grabs Otis from behind but Otis jiggles him away, then poses. Otis blocks a sunset flip, then runway walks with Jey holding his legs. Otis keeps control and in comes Gable for the double team.

Gable poses for the crowd. Jimmy tags in to take control. Jimmy and Gable trade big strikes but Gable gets dropped. Gable catches Jimmy with an arm bar on the ropes. The referee breaks it but Gable poses for the crowd. Gable flies off the top with a flying clothesline now. Jimmy kicks out at 2.

Gable mounts Jimmy with punches in the corner now as fans count along. Gable ends up on Jimmy’s back, smacking him around while down. Gable with forearms now. Jey comes in with the assisted backbreaker to turn it around. They then knock Otis off the apron with double superkicks. The Usos pose with their 1s in the air as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Jimmy dominates Gable on the ropes. Jey with a cheap shot. Jimmy charges but Gable catches him with the Exploder suplex into the turnbuckles. Otis and Jey tag in at the same time. Otis drops Jey and back elbows Jimmy. Gable gets sent out.

Otis scoop slams Jey, then knees Jimmy a few more times. Otis continues with offense on both opponents, then a double clothesline for a big pop. Otis with a big slam to Jey, then he catches Jimmy coming off the top rope with a crossbody, powerslamming him to the mat. Jey kicks out just in time.

Jimmy gets up but Otis splashes him in the corner. Gable is back on the apron as fans cheer Otis on. Otis with the Caterpillar to Jimmy. Gable with a big top rope Bulldog to bring Jimmy off Otis’ shoulders. He covers but Jey runs in with a punt kick to make the save. Jey sends Otis to the floor but he lands on his fee. Jey with a suicide dive but Otis is still standing. Jimmy then hits a suicide dive to send Otis into the side of the announce table but he’s still up.

The Usos double superkick Otis over the table. Gable with a suicide dive to take out both of The Usos. Gable brings Jimmy back in to hit the top rope diving headbutt for a close 2 count as the crowd erupts.

Fans chant “this is awesome!” now. Jimmy fights Chaos Theory off but Gable applies the ankle lock to a big pop. Jimmy escapes as Jey tags in. Jey stops the rolling German suplex to his brother, then they hit the 1D for the pin to win.

Winners: The Usos

– After the match, The Usos stand tall as the music hits. We go to replays. The Usos celebrate to the back now.

– Still to come, Owens vs. Sikoa in the main event.

#1 Contenders Triple Threat: IYO SKY vs. Piper Niven vs. Mia Yim

We go back to the ring and out comes Damage CTRL – IYO SKY with Bayley and Dakota Kai. Bayley doesn’t look so thrilled as SKY poses on the apron. Bayley was originally set for this match but she got Adam Pearce to replace her in the earlier segment. The winner of this match will be the new #1 contender to RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. Back to commercial.

