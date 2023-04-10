It was reported before WrestleMania 39 how WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus was rumored to turn heel on the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, Becky Lynch and WWE Hall of Famer Lita. The babyface trio ended up defeating Damage CTRL at WrestleMania, and were still together on the RAW After WrestleMania.

In an update, a report from Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated notes that Trish did not turn on last week’s post-WrestleMania RAW as rumored, but that the heel turn will likely occur this week.

It was indicated that Stratus will be turning on Lynch, but it wasn’t clear where that leaves Lita.

