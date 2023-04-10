The following matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE RAW, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our live RAW results and Viewing Party.

This line-up is not 100% complete, is could be out of order, and was the plan as of around 7pm ET:

* Promo with Rey Mysterio to set up Mysterio vs. Finn Balor. Dominik Mysterio is set for the show

* Video on Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes

* Becky Lynch and WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus defend the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. Trish, not Lita, is listed internally, which may go with this big potential spoiler

* Backstage segments

* Bobby Lashley vs. Bronson Reed

* Cody Rhodes promo

* Alpha Academy vs. The Usos

* Mia Yim vs. IYO SKY vs. Piper Niven

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa

* Damian Priest will address recent happenings with Bad Bunny

* Matt Riddle vs. The Miz

* Becky Lynch and WWE Hall of Famer Lita defend the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez

* The aftermath of Brock Lesnar’s attack on Cody Rhodes

* Cody Rhodes will address his future

