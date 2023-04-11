AEW has released this week’s episode of their weekly Youtube episodic Dark: Elevation, which features top names in action and several stars from DDT Pro. Check out the lineup and the full episode below.

* Marina Shafir and Nyla Rose vs. The Renegade Twins

* Lee Moriarty and Big Bill vs. Traxx and Rex Lawless

* Alex Reynolds, John Silver and Evil Uno vs. Aaron Rourke, Brother Greatness and Alvin Alverez

* DDT’s Shunma Katsumata, Yuki Ueno and Mao vs. Kip Sabian, The Butcher and The Blade

Elevation airs every Monday at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.