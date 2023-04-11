Alundra Blayze (aka Madusa) is a big fan of how night two of WrestleMania 39 ended.

The WWE Hall of Famer is referring to Roman Reigns defeating Cody Rhodes to retain the Undisputed Universal Championship, a moment that shocked the WWE Universe to its core. Blyze explained during an interview with The Ten Count that the American Nightmare losing is setting up the best angle ever because it’s either a longterm story, or a receipt.

It was the best angle ever. Now, y’all probably won’t agree with me, but I’m telling you [it’s] either two things: It was the best receipt to Cody Rhodes or it was the best booking ever. [It’s either] just a big old receipt and when his contract’s done his ass is out or it’s gonna be the best angle ever, especially when [things went down] on ‘Monday Night Raw’ with Brock [Lesnar]. I thought that was brilliant.

While Blayze enjoyed Reigns continuing his epic title reign, fellow Hall of Famer Kurt Angle was not a fan of the booking. Here what he had to say here.

