– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network, live from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina as Kevin Patrick welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves.

– We go right to the ring and out comes Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. We see video from SmackDown and how they set up Solo Sikoa and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Owens and Zayn for WWE Night of Champions.

Sami says they are excited about Night of Champions, revealing that they also just found out about the match on Friday, and were just as surprised as everyone else. Sami says Reigns and Solo look like a big threat to their titles on paper, but they don’t see it like that, they see this as a gift because it’s a big chance for revenge on Reigns.

Sami goes on about how thy should’ve won their respective title matches with Reigns, but Reigns has cheated his way through an entire title reign, he’s gone un-checked, but now they will check him. Sami says Reigns has gone un-checked for too long and now doesn’t know when to stop. He says they thought revenge would come by making sure The Bloodline crumbles, but Reigns is making sure that happens on his own. Sami goes on about pushing this title stuff too hard, and pushing The Usos too hard. Sami calls Reigns a psycho for the other titles not being enough, and a 1000-day reign not being enough, then says Reigns cannot have these titles.

The music interrupts and out comes The Judgment Day – Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio and SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley. Owens is so glad The Judgment Day is out here because he’s sick and tired of talking about The Bloodline.

Owns is fired up, annoyed at Sami ranting on The Bloodline. Owens doesn’t know why or care why The Judgment Day, but if they want to fight, they’ve got it. Sami apologizes for starting at a 10, and says they have no issue with The Judgment Day. Priest says Owens is right, he wants to fight. Priest enters first but Balor calms him. Balor says they came to wish Owens and Zayn good luck but it looks like they’re just right back where they started. They taunt Zayn and Owens over getting beat up by Reigns. Balor says if they win somehow at Night of Champions, there will be a line of Superstars waiting for a title shot and the line starts with The Judgment Day.

Ripley speaks up and reminds them how The Judgment Day runs RAW. Fans boo and cheer. Sami says they have some fantastic points, but he wants to know what Dominik has to say because people love when Dominik speaks. The loud boos start up. Dominik keeps trying to speak but the boos drown him out. Owens says this is pointless, he just wants to punch Dominik in the face. Sami says, yeah… why not? Ripley steps to Owens instead. Priest decks Sami off the distraction and now Owens is triple teamed with stomps. Sami runs back in with a steel chair to chase the heels away. The two sides stare each other down.

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. The Miz

We go to the ring and out comes Shinsuke Nakamura. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and we get a Night of Champions promo for the WWE World Heavyweight Title. We go back to the ring and out comes The Miz. The bell rings to a “tiny balls!” chant as Miz offers his hand for a shake.

Nakamura kicks Miz’s hand away and tells him to bring it. Nakamura unloads and drops Miz, then nails a knee drop. Nakamura with more knee strikes to keep Miz down. Nakamura with Good Vibrations in the corner, but then he runs into a big boot and Miz turns it around, using the middle rope to choke Nakamura while the referee warns him.

Miz runs and decks Nakamura in the corner to boos. Nakamura turns it around and sends Miz to the floor, then nails a sliding kick to knock him back. Nakamura with a high knee while Miz is draped over the edge of the apron. Nakamura with the big knee drop to keep him there.

Nakamura brings it back in with strikes but Miz nails a neckbreaker over the middle rope to the floor. Miz with a big boot at ringside now. We go to commercial with Miz standing tall over Nakamura at ringside.

Back from the break and Nakamura drops Miz with kicks, then delivers more. Nakamura places Miz over the top turnbuckle and runs in with a high knee for a close 2 count. Miz counters but the Skull Crushing Finale is blocked. They tangle some more and trade pin attempts. Miz spikes Nakamura with the DDT for 2.

Miz with It Kicks while Nakamura is on his knees now. Nakamura ends up knocking Miz back into the corner with a roundhouse kick but he kicks out just in time. Miz blocks a back suplex but Nakamura blocks the Skull Crushing Finale. They both miss corner attacks but Nakamura nails the sliding German suplex. Nakamura calls for the Kinshasa but Miz drops down out of the way just in time, holding the apron cover.

Miz takes advantage of the distracted referee and hits the Skull Crushing Finale but Nakamura gets his foot on the bottom rope to break the pin. Miz tries for the win one more time but Nakamura comes right back with a Kinshasa for the pin to win.

Winner: Shinsuke Nakamura

– After the match, Nakamura stands tall to a pop as the music hits.

– We see how Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez retained the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles over Dakota Kai and Bayley on SmackDown. We now go backstage to Raquel, Adam Pearce, Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville. There’s some arguing and then Pearce announces that Liv was injured on SmackDown. Pearce says no matter how bad Liv wants to defend tonight, she is not medically cleared. Deville says as a former member of management, she knows there should be a forfeit here. Green is ready to go complain to Pearce’s boss. Raquel proposes she faces Green tonight instead. The match is made. Green rants about how Rodriguez will regret this.

– We see Imperium walking backstage. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and the announcers send us to Corey Graves’ sitdown interview with Seth Rollins, which includes a look at Rollins’ career, going back to his WWE NXT run. They also briefly touch on Rollins’ run and turn on The Shield. Graves asks why is there now a need for a new WWE World Heavyweight Title, and why is Rollins the guy to hold it? The interview will continue later tonight.

– We go back to the ring and out comes Imperium – WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci. This is The Ring General’s official RAW debut as a member of the roster.

GUNTHER stands on top of the announce table by himself. Kaiser takes the mic and demands all of your gratitude for your Intercontinental Champion. Some fans boo, but there are some cheers. Kaiser finishes his intro… The Ring General, GUNTHER! Fans cheer.

GUNTHER takes the mic and says perhaps an introduction is due. H says for almost one year he dominated SmackDown as the undefeated and longest-reigning Intercontinental Heavyweight Champion of the modern era but from this day forward, he shall continue his mission from Monday Night RAW. He knows no man on RAW has been identified as his next challenger, or earned his respect, but tonight one man can earn both by winning this Battle Royal to challenge for his title at Night of Champions.

WWE Intercontinental Title #1 Contender Battle Royal: Apollo Crews, Matt Riddle, Humberto, Angel, Akira Tozawa, Xyon Quinn, Mustafa Ali, Bronson Reed, Riddick Moss, Mace, Mansoor, Erik, Ivar, Dolph Ziggler, Dexter Lumis, Johnny Gargano, Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Alexander, Elias, Von Wagner, Baron Corbin, Otis, Chad Gable, Ricochet

The music hits and out comes Ricochet as the first Battle Royal entrant. The winner of this match will challenge WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER at Night of Champions. Bronson Reed is out next. Imperium looks on as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and the ring is full as Apollo Crews comes out while Samantha Irvin does the introductions. Matt Riddle is out next to “Bro!” chants. Riddle taunts Imperium at ringside and they almost go for him.

The bell rings and everyone is going at it. Baron Corbin eliminates Akira Tozawa. Dexter Lumis eliminates Corbin. Mace and Mansoor eliminate Lumis. Lumis just stares them down. Otis and Chad Gable look to eliminate Mansoor and Mace now but Maxxine Dupri yells at Mace and Mansoor, and Mansoor hangs on the ropes without being eliminated. He then falls into Mace’s arms but Mace drops him when Lumis stares at him. Mace and Mansoor run away to the back now.

JD McDonagh eliminates Humberto. JD and Dolph Ziggler go at it now but Ziggler superkicks JD for the quick elimination. Von Wagner launches Ziggler out of the ring to eliminate him. JD runs over and sends Ziggler into the steel ring steps. Referees try to stop him but JD keeps smashing Ziggler into the steel steps. Referees order JD to the back as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Xyon Quinn is working on Elias. The Vikings eliminate Cedric Alexander, then they beat Quinn down. The Vikings eliminate Quinn now. Shelton Benjamin attacks The Vikings while Reed works on Elias. Erik and Ivar eliminate Shelton to boos. The Vikings go at it with Alpha Academy now. Riddick Moss and Apollo go at it. Chad Gable and Erik fight it out on the apron. Otis helps Gable eliminate Erik. Ivar eliminates Gable. Otis and Ivar brawl now but Reed eliminates them both to a big pop.

We’re down to Johnny Gargano, Elias, Riddle, Moss, Apollo, Elias, Ricochet and Ali. They all attack Reed and beat him down. Gargano and Ali go at it now. Ali takes control and tosses Gargano but he hangs on. Ricochet rocks Ali but Ali drops him, then turns around to a big Spear by Gargano. Ricochet with a standing Shooting Star Press to Gargano.

Moss catches a Ricochet springboard, then hits a backbreaker into a fall-away slam. Reed slams Moss. Apollo with a middle rope Blockbuster to Reed. Elias rocks Apollo, then rocks Reed. Apollo counters Elias and tosses him but he hangs on. Apollo eliminates Elias with a kick to the head. Reed eliminates Apollo. Reed slams Ali, then catches Gargano and Ricochet in a big double slam. Riddle unloads on Reed with strikes now. Riddle with a Floating Bro to take Reed off his feet for a big pop. Moss runs over Riddle but Riddle eliminates Moss. Gargano rocks Riddle with a kick. Riddle eliminates Gargano with a scissors.

We’re down to Riddle, Reed, Ricochet and Ali. GUNTHER orders Imperium to attack Riddle while he’s on the apron. Reed then eliminates Riddle. Ricochet attacks Reed and they go at it now. Ricochet tries to dump Reed but he hangs on. Ali also flies but he hangs on. Ricochet dropkicks Reed to stun him on the apron. Ricochet keeps fighting but Reed hangs on. Reed catches Ricochet on his shoulders while on the apron, but Ali dropkicks them both for the double elimination.

Winner and New #1 Contender to WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER: Mustafa Ali

– After the match, Ali begins celebrating as the music hits. Imperium looks on as we go to replays. Ali poses in the corner as a bunch of pyro goes off. Ali vs. GUNTHER is confirmed for WWE Night of Champions.

– We get a video package on Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar for WWE Night of Champions.

– Becky Lynch is shown walking backstage. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and out comes Becky Lynch to a big pop. We see how Lynch returned last week to attack WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus. Lynch takes he mic and announces ha she has come back around to Greensboro.

Lynch talks about how sometimes we need to ask for help and she asked for help from two WWE Hall of Famers – Lita and Trish. She says Lita was great, but her own vision was clouded and she didn’t see Trish, like a snake in the grass, coming for her. She knows Trish never came back to help her, she came back to help herself because she’s an egomaniac.

Lynch then thanks Trish because when she hit her in the back of the head, she turned on a light that had been off for many months. When Trish called her daughter stupid, she reminded her how important i is to stand for the people. Lynch says Trish was #1 in this business and wants to be #1 again, but Lynch is it, and will be it. Lynch is fired up as she continues her promo. She says she will show Trish how thankful she is when she kicks her head in at Night of Champions. Lynch drops the mic and stares ahead as the music hits and fans cheer her on.

– We see SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley watching Lynch’s promo backstage. Cathy Kelley approaches and asks about Natalya joining RAW, and what happened last week with Natalya saving Dana Brooke. Ripley says Natalya needs to stay in her lane, where she has made a pretty impressive career for herself but… Natalya interrupts and says yes it is impressive, but this is known already, and this is not about lanes, it’s about Ripley beating down a woman who was already defeated. Natalya says Ripley is a dominant champ who deserves respect, something she’s not allowing the other women she’s running through. Ripley says don’t act like you came down there for Dana, it was for yourself. Ripley knows Natalya is trying to make people care for her again, so thank you. She promises to end Natalya’s career if she gets in her business like that again. Dominik Mysterio shows up and tells Ripley it’s time to go. They walk off.

Dominik Mysterio vs. Xavier Woods

We go back to the ring and out comes Xavier Woods. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we see Alpha Academy and Maxxine Dupri arguing backstage. Mustafa Ali walks up and says they’d be winners like him if they started thinking more positive. Ali laughs and walks off, then stops at Imperium. GUNTHER congratulates him on being next in line at what is rightfully GUNTHER’s. GUNTHER feels for Ali having to travel around the world for the biggest beating of his career. They shake hands now. Ali says he feels bad for GUNTHER, because he’s traveling around the world just to be humiliated and defeated for his title. Ali tells them to be positive, then walks off as GUNTHER fumes. We go back to the ring and out comes Dominik Mysterio with SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley.

Dominik begins taunting Woods on the mic but the loud boos drown him out. Woods fires back until the music resumes and Mysterio wraps his entrance. The bell rings and hey go at it back & forth to start. Woods with a dropkick to the back early on for a close 2 count.

Dominik turns it around and stomps away in the corner to boos. Dominik shows off some but turns around to Woods dropping him. Dominik goes for a test of strength now but Woods gets the upperhand for 2. Dominik goes to the floor for a breather. Ripley gets in the way to protect Dominik when Woods follows out. They argue as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and they’re going at it. Dominik with a big uppercut for a close 2 count as Ripley barks at the referee. Dominik takes Woods to the top to a “you suck!” chant. Woods sends Dominik to the mat and then nails a missile dropkick. Woods fights back as fans rally for him. Woods ducks a shot and drops Dominik with a big back elbow for 2.

Woods with a back splash in the corner. Woods keeps control but misses the rolling clothesline. They tangle and now Woods hits the clothesline for a close 2 count. Dominik sends Woods to the floor now. He fights back in but Dominik hits the Three Amigos to boos. Ripley laughs. Dominik goes to the top for the Frogsplash but Woods gets his knees up for 2. Woods with a big Gutbuster in the middle of the ring for 2.

Woods goes to the top but has to land on his feet as Ripley helps Dominik to the floor. Woods flies out and sends Dominik back in. Ripley and Woods argue now, allowing Dominik to deck him through the ropes. Ripley then slaps Woods, allowing Dominik to follow-up for the pin to win.

Winner: Dominik Mysterio

– After the match, an angry Woods looks on while Ripley and Dominik celebrate.

– We get a vignette from JD McDonagh. He goes on about watching others get opportunities, and realized he was just performing for an audience of fools. JD is the power of force, the plague of suffering, the destructor who digs the graves. The Irish Ace is here to stay. Cathy Kelley tries to get a word with JD backstage now, asking about the attack on Dolph Ziggler. He came to RAW to make a statement, so who better than Dolph? JD says Dolph found out what the rest of the locker room will soon find out. Never bet against an ace. JD walks out of the arena.

– We see Indus Sher walking backstage. Back to commercial.

Indus Sher vs. Drake Thompson and LeVar Barbie

Back from the break and out comes Indus Sher – Veer and Sanga with Jinder Mahal. Two enhancement talents are already waiting in the ring – Drake Thompson and LeVar Barbie.

The bell rings and Veer knocks Thompson off the apron, then unloads on Barbie. Sanga tags in for a big double team. Sanga tosses the guy to the mat and demands a tag, then launches him in.

Sanga then smashes the guy in the corner, and tags in Veer for another double team. Sanga knocks Barbie off the apron with a big boot as Veer launches Thompson into the corner, then splashes him in the back.

Jinder looks on as Sanga tags back in. Sanga scoops Thompson for the side-slam, which Veer finishes with a flying elbow from the top for the pin to win.

Winners: Indus Sher

– After the match, Indus Sher stands tall as Jinder says something in Hindi. We go to replays. Jinder walks over and puts on a headset, and says lots of people are saying RAW belongs to them, but it belongs to Indus Sher and their future will be written in gold. Jinder takes the mic and says something in Hindi about Indus Sher owning RAW as Veer and Sanga pose in the middle of the ring.

