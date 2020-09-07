– Tonight’s Labor Day edition of WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with the normal intro.

– We’re live from WWE ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s replacing Vic Joseph this week as Joseph has the night off. Cole is joined at ringside by Samoa Joe and Byron Saxton.

– We go right to the ring and out comes Randy Orton. They hype tonight’s match with Keith Lee as Orton enters the ring.

Orton rants on earning his WWE Title shot from Drew McIntyre and having to face Lee again tonight. Orton addresses Drew and their match at WWE Clash of Champions, which will happen if Drew is medically cleared. Orton brags on kicking Drew in the head and breaking his jaw two weeks ago. We see a replay on the big screen. Orton goes on and suggests Drew hand him the WWE Title.

We suddenly hear sirens and see an ambulance pull into the arena near the stage as Orton looks on. Drew gets out of the ambulance and hits the ring, leveling Orton with a Claymore Kick. Drew unloads on Orton as referees hit the ring and check on Orton, backing Drew away. Drew’s music starts back up as he stares Orton down from the ramp. Drew turns and marches to the back while Orton slowly recovers in the ring. Drew stops and looks at Orton again before heading to the back.

– The Hurt Business is backstage walking in a video from earlier today. They stop and MVP accuses a random janitor of saying something about Shelton Benjamin’s mother. They bully the guy as WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley shoves him against a wall by his throat. They bully the guy some more and MVP hits him with a low blow. They fix their suits and keep walking.

The Hurt Business vs. Apollo Crews, Ricochet and Cedric Alexander

We go back to the ring for six-man action and out first is Apollo Crews. He poses in the corner and the pyro goes off as we go to commercial.

