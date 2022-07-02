Madcap Moss is headed to WWE Money In the Bank.

Tonight’s Money In the Bank go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX saw Moss win a Fatal 4 Way over The Miz, Happy Baron Corbin and Ezekiel to earn the final spot in the Men’s MITB Ladder Match. The 7-man match will now feature Moss, Seth Rollins, Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, Sami Zayn, Riddle, and Omos.

SmackDown opened with an in-ring segment that saw Riddle, Sheamus, Zayn, Rollins and McIntyre sit high up on ladders, while Omos stood down on the mat. They also took turns on the mic until they were interrupted by The Miz, then Ezekiel, then Corbin, and finally Moss. This led to a 10-man Battle Royal, which was won by Corbin after he eliminated Sheamus and McIntyre at the same time. Adam Pearce was then confronted backstage by Corbin, Moss, Miz and Ezekiel, who made their cases for why they should get the final spot in the Men’s MITB Ladder Match. Pearce booked the Fatal 4 Way, and Moss is now headed to Money In the Bank.

The 2022 WWE Money In the Bank Premium Live Event is scheduled for tomorrow, July 2 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. We will have live coverage beginning with the Kickoff pre-show at 7pm ET. Below is the updated card:

Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match

Riddle vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins vs. Omos vs. Sami Zayn vs. Madcap Moss

Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match

Raquel Rodriguez vs. Lacey Evans vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Liv Morgan vs. Asuka vs. Shotzi vs. Becky Lynch

RAW Women’s Title Match

Carmella vs. Bianca Belair (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Natalya vs. Ronda Rousey (c)

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Match

The Street Profits vs. The Usos (c)

WWE United States Title Match

Bobby Lashley vs. Theory (c)

