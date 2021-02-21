The WWE Network has added new independent wrestling content.

The new programming includes shows from EVOLVE and ICW.

All three videos are available to be seen at any time on-demand. Here’s what was added:

ICW Fight Club 160 – 02/20/21.

ICW Owner Mark Dallas makes a big announcement. Stevie Boy collides with hardcore icon Jack Jester in the main event. Luke Kyro takes on Daz Black in Zero-G Division action. BT Gunn clashes with Leyton Buzzard.

PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 104: Natural Progression – 02/20/21.

PROGRESS Wrestling is back in action after nearly a year of dormancy. Dan Moloney challenges Cara Noir for the PROGRESS Wrestling World Championship. The Natural Progression Series kicks off as eight athletes compete in a tournament for a championship opportunity. Kid Lykos returns to the ring.

EVOLVE 02 – 03/13/10.

Ikuto Hidaka makes his United States debut as he faces Chris Hero in the main event. Brodie Lee takes on Gran Akuma. Mercedes Martinez defends the WSU World Championship against Sumie Sakai. Ricochet and Chuck Taylor bring their rivalry to EVOLVE. Kyle O’Reilly, Bobby Fish, Claudio Castagnoli and Johnny Gargano step inside the squared circle.