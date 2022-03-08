Below are producers for the February 28 edition of WWE RAW, courtesy of Fightful Select. Our full report from that show can be read at this link.

* The KO Show was produced by Jamie Noble and WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes. Noble also produced Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens vs. Alpha Academy

* Shane Helms produced Tommaso Ciampa vs. Robert Roode

* Shawn Daivari and WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly produced RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. vs. Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley

* Kenn Doane produced WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke and Reggie vs. Tamina Snuka and Akira Tozawa

* Adam Peace produced The Mysterios vs. Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin, who are still listed internally as The Hurt Business

* RK-Bro vs. The Street Profits was produced by Hayes

* Chris Park produced T-Bar vs. Omos. This match was originally scheduled for late in the show and if it went in the spot originally planned, then Park would’ve produced back-to-back matches

* Park also produced Finn Balor’s WWE United States Title win over Damian Priest

* Veer ended up wrestling an indie talent named Storm Grayson at the pre-RAW WWE Main Event tapings that night. Daivari produced the match, which had Veer’s opponent listed as TBD at the time the run sheets went out backstage

* Austin Theory defeated Apollo Crews in a match taped for WWE Main Event, but it did not air as only Veer vs. Grayson did. Petey Williams produced the match. There’s no word on why this was pulled from last Thursday’s Main Event episode

