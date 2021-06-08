Back in December of 2020 WWE had filed to trademark “The Collective” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, a term that was made popular by the indie federation Game Changer Wrestling. GCW Owner Brett Lauderdale stated on his social media channels at that time that despite WWE’s attempts “everything was going to be okay.”

Now Heel By Nature reports that on June 4th WWE had officially filed to “express abandonment,” which means “The Collective” will remain synonymous with GCW and GCW only. The promotion has used it to identify a series of shows that normally take place during the week (weekend) of WrestleMania.

Stay tuned.