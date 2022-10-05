Today marks 25 years since the debut of WWE Hall of Famer Kane at the “Badd Blood: In Your House” event on October 5, 1997.

WWE will be celebrating 25 years of Kane in the coming weeks with the #Kane25 hashtag on social media. There will be special Kane-themed editions of WWE Top 10 and WWE Playlist, throwback videos of various Kane moments, and more.

Kane would go on to become WWE’s eighth Triple Crown Champion and the third Grand Slam Champion with numerous title reigns, and a 2021 Hall of Fame induction with his storyline brother, The Undertaker. The man behind the gimmick, Glenn Jacobs, is the two-term Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee.

Below is WWE’s full announcement on #Kane25, along with footage from the 1997 debut:



#Kane25 commemorates The Big Red Machine’s 25 years in WWE



“That’s gotta be Kane!”



Those immortal words were spoken 25 years ago today when Paul Bearer led a masked giant — correctly presumed by all to be The Undertaker’s rumored long, lost brother — through hellfire and brimstone and onto WWE airwaves for the first time.



The monstrous 7-footer made an immediate impact, tearing his way into that evening’s Hell in a Cell main event to confront The Phenom and set off a remarkable years-long rivalry with his fellow Brother of Destruction. Little did anyone know that he was only getting started.



A quarter of a century later, Kane stands as one of the most iconic, transformative and feared Superstars in WWE history.



From going to war with the likes of “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Roman Reigns and Triple H, to setting the record for most all-time Royal Rumble Match eliminations, to being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, Kane has created a legacy for the ages. He’s scorched opponents and been set aflame, unmasked himself only to reemerge later more frightening than before, and Tombstoned everyone from baseball great Pete Rose to an ordained priest.



To commemorate the silver anniversary of Kane’s debut, WWE will be celebrating The Big Red Monster in the coming weeks with #Kane25. Be on the lookout for special Kane-themed editions of WWE Top 10 and WWE Playlist, throwback videos of your favorite and most nightmare-inducing Kane moments, and much more! Don’t forget to join in the conversation on social media using the hashtag #Kane25.

