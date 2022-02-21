WWE NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes took a shot at AEW’s Max Caster today.

The exchange began when Caster responded to a clip tweeted out by an account ran by fans of Hayes and Trick Williams. The clip is from Hayes’ win over Cameron Grimes at NXT Vengeance Day last week, and shows him making an “A” with his fingers, a reference to how he bills himself as The A Champion of NXT.

Caster responded to the video and wrote, “Everyone loves the Acclaimed [smiling face with hearts emoji] [winking face emoji]

While Hayes uses the “A” symbol for being The A Champion, Caster and Anthony Bowens do the same taunt to represent The Acclaimed.

Hayes responded to Caster’s tweet and seemingly knocked The Acclaimed for often appearing on the AEW Dark and Elevation YouTube shows.

“Damn I didn’t know this was your thing, I don’t watch the YouTube show [man shrugging emoji],” Hayes wrote.

Caster wrote back, “You’re being racist”

Hayes did not respond to Caster’s last tweet, but Trick did write, “Hold on”

That was the end of the exchange, at least for now. You can see their full tweets below:

