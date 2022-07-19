The line-up has been revealed for the 20-woman Battle Royal to take place during this week’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode.

It was announced last week that NXT will feature a Battle Royal to determine the new #1 contender to NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose, for a future title match. The following Superstars have been announced for the match:

* Yulisa Leon

* Sloane Jacobs

* Lash Legend

* Tatum Paxley

* Tiffany Stratton

* Elektra Lopez

* Arianna Grace

* Valentina Feroz

* Kiana James

* Sarray

* Wendy Choo

* Amari Miller

* Fallon Henley

* Indi Hartwell

* NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Cora Jade

* Alba Fyre

* Nikkita Lyons

* Katana Chance

* Kayden Carter

* Ivy Nile

Jade’s partner, NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Roxanne Perez, is not currently advertised for the match. Last week’s NXT 2.0 episode saw Perez cash in her Breakout Tournament contract to challenge Rose, but she came up short when Jade turned heel and attacked her.

There’s no word yet on when the Battle Royal winner will challenge Rose for her title.

