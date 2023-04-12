Tuesday’s live edition of WWE NXT drew 528,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 4.86% from last week’s 555,000 viewers for the live post-Stand & Deliver show.

Tuesday’s NXT drew a 0.13 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is even with last week’s 0.13 rating in the key demo. The 0.13 rating represents 170,000 18-49 viewers, which is even with the 170,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.13 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

NXT ranked #18 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.13 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up from last week’s #42 ranking on cable.

NXT ranked #65 in viewership on cable this week. This is down from last week’s #62 viewership ranking on cable.

Tuesday’s NXT drew the lowest total viewership in show history for a USA Network airing. The previous record low was the 533,000 viewers that the show drew on May 10, 2022 for the post-Spring Breakin’ episode. This was also the fifth-highest key demo rating of the year so far, tied with three others. Tuesday’s NXT went up against the NBA Playoff lead-in games on TNT, which led cable. The early game against NXT had a 0.89 key demo rating with 2.25 million viewers. Tuesday’s NXT viewership and key demo rating were below the 2022 average. This week’s NXT viewership was down 4.86% from last week, while the key demo rating was even with last week.

This week’s NXT viewership was down 13.44% from the episode that aired one year ago in 2022, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 8.33% from the show that aired one year ago. The 2022 episode was the Title Tuesday show.

The NBA Playoffs game between the Lakers and the Timberwolves on TNT topped the night in the 18-49 key demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 1.37 rating, also drawing 3.474 million viewers. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.712 million viewers, also drawing a 0.26 key demo rating for the #4 spot on the Cable Top 150.

FBI on CBS topped the night on broadcast TV in viewership with an average of 6.837 million viewers. FBI on CBS also topped the night on broadcast TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.46 rating.

Tuesday’s post-Stand & Deliver edition of NXT aired live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando with the following line-up advertised ahead of time – Tiffany Stratton vs. Sol Ruca, Cora Jade addressing last week’s return, Chase University hosting a MVP Ceremony for Duke Hudson, Ilja Dragunov vs. Von Wagner with Mr. Stone’s job on the line, NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn defending against Fallon Henley and Kiana James, plus a Fatal 4 Way to determine the Spring Breakin’ opponent for NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes with Dragon Lee vs. JD McDonagh vs. Duke Hudson vs. Grayson Waller, which was the main event.

Below is our 2023 NXT Viewership Tracker, along with the Top 10 moments from this week’s show:

January 3 Episode: 653,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 10 Episode: 700,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Evil episode)

January 17 Episode: 600,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 24 Episode: 607,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 31 Episode: 587,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 7 Episode: 562,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Vengeance Day episode)

February 14 Episode: 640,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 21 Episode: 589,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 28 Episode: 555,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 7 Episode: 624,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Roadblock episode)

March 14 Episode: 590,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Roadblock episode)

March 21 Episode: 550,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 28 Episode: 620,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 4 Episode: 555,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Stand & Deliver episode)

April 11 Episode: 528,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 18 Episode:



2022 Viewership Average: 623,461 viewers per episode over 52 episodes

2022 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.14 per episode

2021 Viewership Average: 665,807 viewers per episode over 52 episodes

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.16 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 698,623 viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 785,307 viewers per episode

