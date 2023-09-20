Tuesday’s live WWE NXT drew 824,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Wrestlenomics. This is down 3.05% from last week’s 850,000 viewers.

Tuesday’s NXT drew a 0.24 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 7.69% from last week’s 0.26 rating in the key demo. The 0.24 rating represents 316,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 5.67% from the 335,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.26 key demo rating represented.

Tuesday’s NXT drew the second-highest total audience of the year so far, next to last week’s show. Not including last week, this was the most-watched NXT episode since April 20, 2021, which was the second show on Tuesday night. This was also the second-best key demo rating of the year, next to last Tuesday. Not including last Tuesday, this was the best key demo rating since the Halloween Havoc episode on October 28, 2020, when NXT was airing on Wednesdays. There’s no word yet on the full cable rankings, but this week’s NXT was more highly-viewed than any other sports program in the key demographic. Tuesday’s NXT viewership and key demo rating were both well above the 2022 averages. This week’s NXT viewership was down 3.05% from last week, while the key demo rating was down 7.69% from last week.

This week’s NXT viewership was up 19.77% from the episode that aired one year ago in 2022, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 60% from the show that aired one year ago. The 2022 episode was a taped show.

Tuesday’s NXT aired live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando with the following line-up advertised ahead of time – new NXT Women’s Champion Becky Lynch in the opening segment, Roxanne Perez vs. Lola Vice, Butch vs. Tyler Bate in a Global Heritage Invitational match, Duke Hudson vs. Joe Coffey in a Global Heritage Invitational match, plus NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes vs. NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio in a non-title match. The main event ended up being Lynch and Lyria Valkyria vs. Tiffany Stratton and Kiana James.

Below is our 2023 NXT Viewership Tracker, along with the Top 10 moments from this week’s show:

January 3 Episode: 653,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 10 Episode: 700,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Evil episode)

January 17 Episode: 600,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 24 Episode: 607,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 31 Episode: 587,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 7 Episode: 562,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Vengeance Day episode)

February 14 Episode: 640,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 21 Episode: 589,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 28 Episode: 555,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 7 Episode: 624,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Roadblock episode)

March 14 Episode: 590,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Roadblock episode)

March 21 Episode: 550,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 28 Episode: 620,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 4 Episode: 555,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Stand & Deliver episode)

April 11 Episode: 528,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 18 Episode: 565,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 25 Episode: 647,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Spring Breakin’ episode)

May 2 Episode: 568,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 9 Episode: 601,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 16 Episode: 564,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 23 Episode: 578,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 30 Episode: 607,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Battleground episode)

June 6 Episode: 615,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 13 Episode: 581,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 20 Episode: 773,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Gold Rush Week 1 episode)

June 27 Episode: 622,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Gold Rush Week 2 episode)

July 4 Episode: 508,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Independence Day episode)

July 11 Episode: 671,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 18 Episode: 746,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 25 Episode: 703,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 1 Episode: 717,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Great American Bash episode)

August 8 Episode: 776,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 15 Episode: 680,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 22 Episode: 720,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Heatwave episode)

August 29 Episode: 614,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 5 Episode: 673,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 12 Episode: 850,000 viewers with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 19 Episode: 824,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 26 Episode:



2022 Viewership Average: 623,461 viewers per episode over 52 episodes

2022 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.14 per episode

2021 Viewership Average: 665,807 viewers per episode over 52 episodes

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.16 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 698,623 viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 785,307 viewers per episode

