WWE NXT Great American Bash Results 7/1/2020

– Night One of the WWE NXT Great American Bash event opens up with a video package.

– We’re live on a tape delay from the NXT Arena on the campus of Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida. Mauro Ranallo, who is working from home again tonight, welcomes us as some light pyro goes off on the custom red, white and blue stage with a car on each side of the ramp. The NXT developmental trainees are in the crowd again tonight. Mauro is joined by WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix and Tom Phillips.

Fatal 4 Way #1 Contender’s Elimination Match: Tegan Nox vs. Dakota Kai vs. Mia Yim vs. Candice LeRae

We go right to the ring for tonight’s opener as Tegan Nox makes her way out. Dakota Kai is out next by herself. The winner of this match will become the new #1 contender to NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai. Mia Yim is out next. Candice LeRae is out last. Tom goes over the rules for tonight. NXT General Manager William Regal banned outside interference, which is why Raquel Gonzalez is not here.

The bell rings and Candice goes right to the floor to avoid the action. Kai also goes out as Nox and Yim look on. Nox and Yim lock up to start. Yim drops Nox first with a shoulder. There are also red, white and blue ropes tonight. LeRae pulls Yim out and launches her into the steel steps for boos. LeRae hits the ring and has words with Nox. Kai comes from behind but goes back to the floor. LeRae takes advantage and rolls Nox up for a 2 count. Kai drops Nox from behind and drops LeRae with a forearm. Nox and Kai go at it now. Kai drops Nox but misses a kick from the floor. Nox hits Kai but goes down and may have hurt herself. Yim and LeRae are going at it now. Yim drops LeRae in the corner but misses a cannonball.

LeRae ends up slamming Kai face-first on the corner of the apron, hitting with an awkward landing. LeRae with a plancha to the floor, taking Nox and Kai back down on the floor. LeRae goes to the top but Yim decks her. Yim climbs up for a superplex with LeRae but LeRae fights her. LeRae slides down for the powerbomb but Yim stops it. LeRae runs back up for a super German suplex for a close 2 count in the middle of the ring as Kai comes in to take over. Kai scoops LeRae on her shoulders but Nox drops them both with a big superkick. Nox runs at Kai in the corner but she moves and it hits LeRae. Kai with a running big boot to LeRae in the corner. Nox follows up and here comes Yim. Yim tells Nox to help her and they double team LeRae, slamming her on Kai to send Kai out. Yim drops LeRae into her knee and covers for the pin. LeRae has been eliminated.

Yim talks trash to LeRae while she’s down. Nox watches from behind and Kai looks on from the floor. We go to a picture-in-picture commercial.

Back from the break and Kai is getting double teamed. They launch her into the corner. Yim follows up with a cannonball and Nox hits a big kick. Nox goes for the pin and Yim jumps on top to try and keep Kai down but Kai still kicks out. Yim looks a bit frustrated as Kai rolls to the floor for a breather. Nox and Yim face off now and shake hands before going at it.

They run the ropes and trade counters. Nox goes for a chokeslam but it’s avoided. They face off again after almost swinging one each other. Yim poses on the ropes to avoid a counter, showing off. Yim ends up sent to the floor. Kai comes in and goes at it with Nox now. Kai with a big hip toss to drop Nox on her head. Yim comes in and hits a Dragon suplex on Kai. All three competitors go at it now. Yim unloads on both, sending Nox out and hitting a flying headscissors on Kai. Yim with a suicide dive to drop Nox on the floor. She runs back in and hits another suicide dive, this time taking Kai down on the other side of the ring for a pop. Yim brings Kai back in the ring. Yim with a Code Blue for a close 2 count.

Nox runs in and rolls Yim up from behind but she kicks out. Yim ducks and drops Nox with Sole Food. Nox rolls to the floor to avoid the pin. Yim is frustrated and just standing there, saying something to the referee while Nox gets up on the floor. Kai rolls Yim up from behind and gets the pin. Yim has been eliminated. The announcers say there was some miscommunication there. We go to another picture-in-picture commercial.

Kai and Nox trade big forearms in the middle of the ring after the break. Kai drops Nox with a chop to the chest but she comes right back. They continue to trade big strikes as the crowd gets behind it now. They both go down as the Plexiglas pounding picks up and a “NXT!” chant starts. Kai drops Nox with a big kick to the head. Nox comes back with a big headbutt. Nox with more rights to the chest. Nox drops Kai with a clothesline, and two more. Nox with a running uppercut in the corner, and another. Nox waits but goes for another and nails it, the third running uppercut. Nox charges again with a big corner cannonball to the face. Nox finally covers but Kai kicks out.

Nox with more offense and another close 2 count. She can’t believe Kai is still kicking out. Nox goes to the top but Kai jumps up and hits a running boot. Kai launches Nox to the mat and hits a Kairopractor but Nox still kicks out somehow. The crowd rallies now as Kai gets up first, selling a hurt leg. Kai picks Nox up and they trade more strikes in the middle of the ring. Kai pounds on Nox but Nox shakes her head no. Kai still beats her down and stomps away to boos. Kai puts Nox on her shoulders but she slides out. Kai misses the Go To Kick and Nox kicks her instead. Nox drops Kai in the middle of the ring for another 2 count. Nox shakes her head and can’t believe it.

Nox goes for the Shiniest Wizard but Kai blocks it and covers for a 2 count. Kai applies a submission and tries to submit her. That’s turned into another kick out. Nox keeps fighting and goes to the top for the Molly Go Round. Nox comes right back with the Shiniest Wizard for the pin to win and earn the future title shot.

Winner and New #1 Contender to NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai: Tegan Nox

– After the match, a surprised Nox stands tall and celebrates as her music hits. We go to replays. Nox continues her celebration to a pop.

– McKenzie Mitchell is backstage with Damian Priest. He addresses Cameron Grimes and doesn’t know what kind of man he is because he slashes his tires and won’t claim it, among other recent antics. Priest goes on and challenges Priest to a one-on-one match, saying the beating he will give Grimes is something he won’t forget.

– We see the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions backstage. The announcers say tonight’s non-title main event with Sasha Banks vs. Io Shirai will be commercial-free.

Timothy Thatcher vs. Oney Lorcan

We go back to the ring and out first comes Timothy Thatcher. Oney Lorcan is out next.

Lorcan and Thatcher lock up to start. Lorcan takes it to the corner and backs off as the referee counts. They lock back up and Lorcan takes them down. They get back up and Lorcan chops. Thatcher takes control with a headlock. More back and forth now.

Lorcan takes Thatcher down with a scissors, then keeps control on the mat. Lots more back and forth between the two on the mat but Lorcan controls most of the action. Thatcher finally mounts some offense and takes control. We end up taking another picture-in-picture with Thatcher on the mat.

Back from the break and Thatcher hits a big belly-to-belly suplex. Lorcan hits hard and goes to the floor. Beth says Lorcan may have been hurt on the suplex. Thatcher keeps control and tries to suplex Lorcan in from the apron. Lorcan resists and Thatcher keeps trying. Thatcher brings him in but Lorcan slides out, dropping Thatcher on his neck with a big suplex. Lorcan comes right back with a big uppercut for a 2 count.

Thatcher rocks Lorcan and they end up trading big strikes back and forth in the middle of the ring. Thatcher with several strikes in a row, including a big chop to the chest. Lorcan just takes the chop and hulks up to a pop. Lorcan unloads and grabs Thatcher by the face. Thatcher strikes but Lorcan strikes right back, dropping him with a chop. Lorcan applies the single-leg Boston Crab now.

Thatcher reverses the Crab and takes Lorcan down into another submission on the knee. More back and forth as they tangle on the mat now but Thatcher keeps control. Thatcher tightens a Fujiwara armbar and pulls back on it. Lorcan hangs on but finally taps out.

Winner: Timothy Thatcher

– After the bell, Thatcher keeps the hold locked in and gets aggressive with it, trying to hurt Lorcan as the referee warns him. Thatcher finally breaks it and stands tall as his music hits. We go to replays. Lorcan sells the arm injury on the mat at Thatcher walks around bragging about the win. The referee checks on Lorcan.

– The announcers hype the Great American Bash and lead us to a vignette on Karrion Kross and Scarlett. It looks like Kross still has his eyes focused on NXT North American Champion Keith Lee and NXT Champion Adam Cole ahead of next week’s “Winner Takes All” main event.

2-on-1 Handicap Match: Robert Stone and Aliyah vs. Rhea Ripley

We go to the ring for tonight’s Handicap Match as Rhea Ripley makes her way out first. Alicia Taylor does the ring introductions. Out next are Aliyah and Robert Stone. Stone is dressed like he’s showing up for a boxing match. Ripley laughs at him. Ripley will join The Robert Stone Brand if she loses tonight.

Stone puts his mouthpiece in and puts his goggles on. The bell hits as Ripley stares them both down. Stone tells Aliyah that he’s got this, he will start. Stone talks some trash to Ripley but she’s not worried. Stone bounces around the ring with his version of the Ali shuffle. Ripley drops him with a huge chop to the chest. Stone retreats to the floor as Aliyah and Ripley go at it now. Aliyah avoids a kick and hits a unique takedown. Stone holds Ripley’s foot in the corner, allowing Aliyah to hit a running big boot to the face. Ripley still kicks out at 2.

Aliyah gets caught for a sideslam but she counters and goes for a submission. Ripley overpowers and lifts Aliyah up for a powerbomb. Aliyah keeps fighting but Ripley re-positions her into an Electric Chair and then slams her face-first. Stone breaks the pin up at 1. Stone runs away as Ripley goes for him. He runs back in but ends up crashing and burning on the floor as Ripley steps out of the way. Aliyah flies from the ring and takes Ripley down on the floor while she’s not looking. Aliyah brings Ripley back into the ring for a 2 count as we go to another commercial.

Back from the break and Stone has Ripley in a Boston Crab while Aliyah has Ripley in a submission on the mat. Ripley gets free but Aliyah keeps her down. Stone and Aliyah with a double suplex now. They argue over who gets the cover and Aliyah shoves him. Aliyah finally goes for it but she’s wasted some time now and Ripley kicks out at 2. Stone says “same page” to Aliyah. They go for another double suplex but Ripley counters and hits it on them.

The crowd rallies for Ripley now. Ripley with a back body drop on Aliyah. Stone charges and almost runs into Aliyah but stops. Ripley dropkicks Stone. Ripley goes on and sends Aliyah head-first into Stone in the corner. Ripley with a big clothesline to Aliyah, and another. Ripley wraps Aliyah up and releases her into Stone, sending him down in the corner. Ripley with another kick to Aliyah. Ripley tosses Aliyah at Stone in the corner while he’s down, hitting him below the belt. Stone sells the injury.

Ripley with another big boot to Aliyah. Stone tries to roll Ripley over but he can’t overpower her. Ripley hits him with a headbutt. Ripley stomps on Aliyah now. Ripley applies a double Prism Trap submission on both opponents at the same time and makes them tap out for the win.

Winner: Rhea Ripley

– After the match, Ripley stands tall as her music hits. Stone rolls to the floor and lays there on his back as Ripley taunts him from the ring. We go to replays. Ripley celebrates not having to join The Robert Stone Brand. Aliyah joins Stone on the floor now.

– Still to come, the first-ever NXT Strap Match. We get a video package for the match.

Strap Match: Roderick Strong vs. Dexter Lumis

The video package ends with a live shot of Roderick Strong backstage. He walks right into the shot and makes his way to the ring for the first-ever NXT Strap Match as the second hour kicks off. Tom says there will be even fewer commercials during this hour. Dexter Lumis is out next.

Strong heads to the floor and looks terrified from the floor. Strong hesitates but comes to the apron, telling Lumis to back up. Strong comes back in as the referee hooks the strap up to both competitors. Strong’s fear leads to the referee taking long to get them attached. Strong decks Lumis out of nowhere and beats him down. The match doesn’t start until both are hooked up. Lumis comes back and drops Strong. The match officially begins as Strong is hooked to the leather. The match ends by pinfall or submission, not the four corners.

Lumis takes control now. Strong is on the outside when Lumis yanks him into the edge of the apron a few times. Lumis follows Strong around the ring but Strong fights back against the barrier. Lumis drops Strong and brings him back in the ring. Lumis back-drops Strong and unloads in the corner, beating him down. Strong kicks Lumis away and chops him against the ropes. Lumis back-drops Strong to the apron. Lumis drops Strong off the apron with a right hand. Lumis uses the strap to pull Strong back into the ring from behind. Strong decks Lumis from the apron again. Strong launches Strong into the ring and he lands hard.

Lumis keeps control but runs into boots in the corner. Strong nails a big knee to the face. Strong mounts Lumis in the corner and works him over with right hands, strap wrapped around it. Strong also talks some trash but Lumis slides out and drops Strong with a big right to the jaw. Strong falls to the floor and Lumis follows. Lumis with a forearm to the face. Lumis goes to whip Strong with the leather but Strong moves and Lumis smacks the steps instead. Lumis uses the strap to launch Strong on the outside.

They brawl over to the stage and Lumis sends Strong into part of the set. Lumis spots the white Dodge Viper car next to the ramp. He opens the trunk up but Strong yanks him into the stage, then hits a boot to the face. Strong mounts more offense at the stage and the ramp now. Lumis comes back with a boot to the face. Strong counters and hits a big Olympic Slam on the floor. Strong brings it back into the ring and whips him over the back with the strap. Strong with strap shots to the chest now, yelling at him to stay down. Strong whips Lumis again and then mounts him with right hands. Strong with a basement dropkick and more strikes while Lumis is down. Lumis kicks out at 2.

More back and forth in the ring. Lumis drops Strong but Strong comes back and tries for a pin. Strong grounds Lumis with a headlock now as the crowd tries to rally. Lumis fights up and out, beating Strong into the corner. Strong fights back and drops Lumis in the corner with an enziguri. Strong whips Lumis with the strap some more, talking more trash and chopping him. Lumis is just taking the offense but Strong keeps him down. Lumis ends up dropping Strong with a big clothesline out of nowhere. Lumis keeps dropping Strong when he gets back up. Strong with a corner clothesline and a bulldog for a close 2 count in the middle of the ring. Lumis mounts more offense and keeps Strong down, continuing the offense and using the strap. Lumis grabs Strong and Strong fights him off. Strong with a jumping knee to the face. Strong takes Lumis to the top now.

Strong climbs up for the superplex. Lumis keeps fighting. Strong tries again for the superplex and he hits it. Strong crawls for the pin but Lumis still kicks out. Strong wraps the strap around Lumis’ legs and applies a modified Boston Crab. Lumis pulls himself to the floor to break the hold. Strong comes out but Lumis grabs him and drives him into the edge of the apron. Lumis rolls Strong back in and follows. Bobby Fish runs down out of nowhere while the referee is checking on Strong. Fish kicks Lumis’ leg out on the apron and fans boo.

Strong drops Lumis to capitalize on Fish’s attack but Lumis kicks out at 2. Strong and Lumis trade big shots in the middle of the ring now. Fish tries to interfere again but Lumis uses the strap to take him down, sending him back to the floor. Fish is on the apron again when Lumis uses the strap to send Strong into him. Lumis goes on and drops Strong in the middle of the ring again. Lumis goes right into The Silencer in the middle of the ring and Strong taps out.

Winner: Dexter Lumis

– After the match, the strap is unhooked and Lumis stands tall as his music hit. We go to replays as Lumis has his arm raised. Lumis stands tall to celebrate.

– Tom leads us to a Prime Target preview video for next week’s “Winner Takes All” main event between Keith Lee and Adam Cole. The two champions provide comments.

– We see Io Shirai backstage warming up for tonight’s commercial-free main event.

– Back from a break and Johnny Gargano is walking backstage when he hears Candice LeRae fighting with Mia Yim. He goes over and has words with Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, who is there. A referee and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels help break the action up as the argument continues.

– We go to the ring and out comes NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar, Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde. The group is now known as El Legado del Fantasma.

Escobar takes the mic and talks about how the lucha libre culture used to rule the ring. They used to be something – heroes and role models. Their historic tradition turned into a sideshow as the fans settled and were led to believe that lucha libre is just a bunch of guys in masks doing flips. A “that is lucha!” chant starts. Escobar says that is wrong. He’s going to rediscover the roots of lucha, in their image, in his image. They will restore the honor of lucha and leave a legacy they can be proud of.

The crowd continues to boo. Santos goes on and says they will right the wrongs of others, showing what it means to be a lucha libre artist. They are going to build their empire. He is Santos Escobar and this is… the music interrupts and out comes Drake Maverick, returning in a neck brace from the beatdown two weeks ago.

Escobar and his crew motion for Drake to bring it. Drake takes the brace off and rushes the ring. He fights Wilde and Mendoza but they end up beating him down as the champ looks on. They hold Drake while Santos gets in his face and talks trash. Santos drops the mic and backs up for an attack but here comes Breezango – Tyler Breeze and Fandango. They fight and clear the ring of Mendoza and Wilde, clotheslining them to the floor. Escobar retreats to the floor as Drake stands with Breezango now. Fandango takes the mic and says there will be no place to hide next Wednesday night on Night Two of the Great American Bash. The Breezango music hits to end the segment.

– McKenzie is backstage with Cameron Grimes now for a response to the earlier challenge from Damian Priest. Grimes says Priest must not understand it’s Grime Time and he’s going to the top. He goes on and says he will be the #1 contender to the winner of next week’s “Winner Takes All” main event, and he’s going right to the moon. Grimes continues to rant and boast before walking off.

– Still to come, the main event will be shown in its entirety. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get another “coming soon” vignette for Mercedes Martinez. She will be here next week. Mauro also confirms the six-man match for next week, plus a Street Fight with Mia Yim vs. Candice LeRae. That and the “Winner Takes All” main event on Night Two of the Great American Bash.

Io Shirai vs. Sasha Banks

We go back to the ring for tonight’s main event as another white car comes driving out with the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions in it – Sasha Banks with SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley. NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai is out next for this non-title main event, which will be shown in its entirety with no interruptions.

Back and forth to start the match. Shirai ends up hitting a missile dropkick early on. Banks is out on the floor when Shirai hits a big suicide dive for a pop. Bayley looks on concerned. Shirai brings it back in and stomps away in the corner. Shirai with more boots and a swinging double knees to the face for a 2 count.

Banks ends up turning it around after Bayley honks the car horn to provide a distraction. Banks grounds Shirai but Shirai fights back. Banks runs into boots in the corner but she blocks it. Shirai takes double knees to the chest and Banks covers for a 2 count. Banks wastes some time and sits up, talking with Bayley. Banks keeps Shirai down, standing on her hand while working on the other arm and fingers. More back and forth between the two now. Shirai ends up taking Banks to the corner and hitting a big Frankensteiner. The crowd rallies for Shirai as Bayley yells at her about this being their house. Shirai drops Banks with shoulder blocks now. Shirai drops Banks on her face with a Flapjack. Shirai with the 619 now as the crowd pops.

Shirai springboards in with a missile dropkick but Banks still kicks out at 2. Shirai goes for the double underhook but it’s blocked. They tangle in the middle of the ring for a minute. Shirai launches Banks back with a big German suplex and she lands awkwardly. More back and forth between the two as they trade shots and counters. Banks takes Shirai down into the Bank Statement in the middle of the ring as some of the trainees boo. They roll around on the mat for another kick out. Shirai comes right back with a double stomp to the gut.

Shirai tries to rally the crowd some more now. Shirai with the double knees in the corner again. Shirai springboards to the top turnbuckle but Banks jumps up and kicks her down, hanging her upside down in the corner. Banks gets down in Shirai’s face and talks trash while she’s in the Tree of Woe. The crowd continues to boo Banks as Bayley looks on and laughs. Shirai hits Banks but Banks responds with a kick while she’s still stuck upside down. Banks charges in for the Meteora but Shirai pulls herself up and Banks collides with the turnbuckles. Shirai goes for the moonsault but Banks moves. Shirai runs into a big boot in the corner.

Banks comes off the top with the Meteora for a close 2 count in the middle of the ring. Banks is limping after landing hard off the top. They trade more shots and Banks blocks the 619. Shirai fights from the apron now, trading strikes. Shirai knocks Banks back. She springboards up but Banks cuts her off. Shirai drops Banks from the apron again. Shirai springboards to the top but Banks interrupts and holds her there. Banks then kicks Shirai down on the apron and Bayley screams out in glee. Banks ends up catching Shirai in position for a powerbomb. Banks uses that to launch Shirai into the Plexiglas barrier, then drop her on the floor. Banks and Bayley celebrate.

Banks goes back to the top for the Frogsplash in the middle of the ring. She misses and Shirai goes right into the Crossface. Banks tries to get free but Shirai keeps her locked in. Banks crawls towards Bayley as her partner cheers her on. Bayley slides Banks’ title belt into the ring and the referee tries to get it out. The referee is distracted now, allowing Bayley to help Sasha get free with a cheap shot. Bayley and the referee tug for the title belt now.

RAW Women’s Champion Asuka appears out of nowhere at ringside, interrupting Banks’ plans. She hits Banks with the mist and the referee never sees it. Banks and Shirai tangle some more and Banks goes down. Bayley tries to back Asuka down on the outside but Shirai strikes from the ring and sends Bayley into the barrier. Shirai goes on and hits the big moonsault on Banks for the pin to get the non-title win.

Winner: Io Shirai

– After the match, the music hits as Shirai recovers on the mat. The crowd pops as Asuka enters the ring and celebrates with Shirai, dancing around. Banks rolls to the floor, covered in Asuka’s green mist. Bayley tends to Banks as we go to replays. Shirai raises her title and has words for Banks and Bayley as Asuka dances around. Banks stumbles to the ramp, still covered in the mist. Tom hypes the matches for Night Two of the NXT Great American Bash next Wednesday. Night One goes off the air with Shirai and Asuka standing tall in the middle of the ring as the light pyro goes off on the stage.

