The 2022 WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Premium Live Event will air live tonight from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

The Kickoff pre-show will begin tonight at 7:30pm ET, featuring McKenzie Mitchell, Sam Roberts and David LaGreca. The main show will then begin at 8pm ET, and we will have live coverage beginning with the Kickoff.

Below is the current card for tonight’s big event:

Host & Co-Host: Shotzi with Quincy Elliott

Triple Threat for the Unified NXT Title

Ilja Dragunov vs. JD McDonagh vs. Bron Breakker (c)

Unified NXT Women’s Title Match

Alba Fyre vs. Mandy Rose (c)

Ladder Match for the Vacant NXT North American Title

Carmelo Hayes vs. Oro Mensah vs. Wes Lee vs. Von Wagner vs. Nathan Frazer

Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal: Weapons Wild Match

Cora Jade vs. Roxanne Perez

Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal: Stipulation TBA

Apollo Crews vs. Grayson Waller

Ambulance Match

Julius Creed vs. Damon Kemp

If Kemp wins, Brutus Creed must leave NXT. If Julius wins, Brutus gets another match with Kemp.

