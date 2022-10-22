The 2022 WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Premium Live Event will air live tonight from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.
The Kickoff pre-show will begin tonight at 7:30pm ET, featuring McKenzie Mitchell, Sam Roberts and David LaGreca. The main show will then begin at 8pm ET, and we will have live coverage beginning with the Kickoff.
Below is the current card for tonight’s big event:
Host & Co-Host: Shotzi with Quincy Elliott
Triple Threat for the Unified NXT Title
Ilja Dragunov vs. JD McDonagh vs. Bron Breakker (c)
Unified NXT Women’s Title Match
Alba Fyre vs. Mandy Rose (c)
Ladder Match for the Vacant NXT North American Title
Carmelo Hayes vs. Oro Mensah vs. Wes Lee vs. Von Wagner vs. Nathan Frazer
Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal: Weapons Wild Match
Cora Jade vs. Roxanne Perez
Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal: Stipulation TBA
Apollo Crews vs. Grayson Waller
Ambulance Match
Julius Creed vs. Damon Kemp
If Kemp wins, Brutus Creed must leave NXT. If Julius wins, Brutus gets another match with Kemp.
