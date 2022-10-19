The host and co-host for WWE NXT Halloween Havoc have been revealed.

It was announced on tonight’s Halloween Havoc go-home show that SmackDown Superstar Shotzi will return to Halloween Havoc as the host. Shotzi promised to go balls-to-the-wall on Saturday night, and to make Halloween Havoc the most terrifying extravaganza in NXT history.

Shotzi was then interrupted by Xyon Quinn, who tried to talk her into making him her co-host for Halloween Havoc. Quincy Elliott then interrupted and he also made the case for Shotzi to pick him as her co-host, over his rival Quinn. Shotzi then proposed that their match be for the right to be named the Halloween Havoc co-host, and Elliott ended up winning.

WWE then confirmed Shotzi and Elliott as the host and co-host of Halloween Havoc.

This will be Shotzi’s second time hosting Halloween Havoc as she also hosted the 2020 event. Shotzi will team with Raquel Rodriguez on Friday’s SmackDown to challenge WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions IYO SKY and Dakota Kai.

NXT Halloween Havoc is scheduled for Saturday, October 22 from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. It will air live on Peacock and the WWE Network. Below is the current announced card, along with related shots from tonight’s NXT:

Host & Co-Host: Shotzi with Quincy Elliott

Triple Threat for the Unified NXT Title

Ilja Dragunov vs. JD McDonagh vs. Bron Breakker (c)

Unified NXT Women’s Title Match

Alba Fyre vs. Mandy Rose (c)

Ladder Match for the Vacant NXT North American Title

Carmelo Hayes vs. Oro Mensah vs. Wes Lee vs. Von Wagner vs. Nathan Frazer

Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal: Weapons Wild Match

Cora Jade vs. Roxanne Perez

Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal: Stipulation TBA

Apollo Crews vs. Grayson Waller

Ambulance Match

Julius Creed vs. Damon Kemp

If Kemp wins, Brutus Creed must leave NXT. If Julius wins, Brutus gets another match with Kemp.

https://twitter.com/btsportwwe/status/1582544050707521538

https://twitter.com/btsportwwe/status/1582546554782507008

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on Halloween Havoc.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.