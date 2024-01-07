Below are the results from Saturday’s WWE NXT house show from Sebring, FL, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

Lash Legend wins a 15-woman battle royal.

Brooks Jensen defeated Trey Bearhill.

Fallon Henley defeated Stevie Turner.

Edris Enofe, Malik Blade & Tyriek Igwe win a 6-man tag team match.

Joe Coffey (w/ Wolfgang & Mark Coffey) defeated a new recruit.

Hank Walker & Tank Ledger defeated Gallus (Wolfgang & Mark Coffey).

Carmelo Hayes defeated Luca Crusifino.

Oro Mensah (w/ Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson) defeated Tavion Heights.

Roxanne Perez, Gigi Dolin & Kelani Jordan defeated Cora Jade, Kiana James & Izzi Dame.

Trick Williams defeated Bron Breakker.