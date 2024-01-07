Below are the results from Saturday’s WWE house show from Spokane Arena in Spokane, Washington, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:
LA Knight defeated Jimmy Uso (w/ Solo Sikoa).
Brutus Creed defeated JD McDonagh.
Omos (w/ MVP) defeated Akira Tozawa.
Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair & Shotzi defeated Damage CTRL (WWE Women’s Champion IYO Sky, Asuka & Kairi Sane).
Cody Rhodes defeated Shinsuke Nakamura in a street fight.
Nia Jax defeated Ivy Nile (w/ The Creed Brothers)
Randy Orton defeated Dominik Mysterio.
WWE World Heavyweight Title Match – Seth Rollins (c) retains over Drew McIntyre.