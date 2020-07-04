WWE NXT Injury Report for This Week – Oney Lorcan, Dexter Lumis and Roderick Strong

Above is the latest WWE NXT Injury Report video with Matt Camp, featuring updates on NXT Superstars from this week’s Great American Bash Night 1 episode.
The following injuries were announced coming out of this week’s NXT episode on the USA Network, which are usually part of the storylines for the most part:
* Roderick Strong and Dexter Lumis suffered multiple body contusions in the first-ever NXT Strap Match, which Lumis won. Both competitors are currently cleared to compete
* Oney Lorcan suffered a hyper-extended right arm during the submission loss to Timothy Thatcher, which ended with a Fujiwara armbar. Lorcan’s status is currently listed as day to day
Stay tuned for updates on this week’s NXT Injury Report.
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.
