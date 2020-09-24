Below is the latest WWE NXT Injury Report video with Matt Camp, featuring updates on NXT Superstars from this week’s episode.

The following injuries were announced coming out of this week’s NXT episode on the USA Network, which are usually part of the storylines for the most part:

* The speculation on Tegan Nox is that she suffered a torn ACL during the pre-show attack by Candice LeRae. Camp said Nox will be sent for a MRI

* Cameron Grimes suffered tweaked knee while going at it with Kyle O’Reilly in the Gauntlet Eliminator main event. His status is “day to day” for now

* Austin Theory suffered back spasms from his non-title loss to NXT North American Champion Damian Priest. His status is considered “day to day” for now

Stay tuned for updates on this week’s NXT Injury Report.

