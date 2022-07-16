– This week’s WWE NXT Level Up episode was taped on Tuesday at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The announcers were Sudu Shah, Matt Camp, and Nigel McGuinness.

– Ikemen Jiro defeated Quincy Elliott. Elliott blew a kiss to Jiro early on and Jiro swatted it away. Elliott is doing a lot more big man moves and seems to be improving. Jiro was typical Jiro but had the crowd engaged, getting the win with a roll-up. Elliott raised Jiro’s arm in victory after the match.

– Kelly Kincaid interviewed Chase University’s Andre Chase, Bodhi Hayward and Thea Hail about their recent trip to the UK. Andre will be getting knighted next week. Andre hypes the main event and promised there will be a teachable moment.

– Kiana James defeated Sol Ruca. This was Ruca’s debut and she has a good look. Both competitors held their own in the ring. James hit her DDT finisher for the win.

– Andre Chase and Bodhi Hayward defeated Javier Bernal and Myles Borne. Chase U is way over with the PC crowd. Bernal and Borne held their own but Chase U carried things with Thea Hail at ringside. Bernal ended up walking out on Borne, then they hit the Fratliner for the win.

Below are videos from this week's NXT Level Up episode:

