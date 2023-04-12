The April 14 edition of WWE NXT Level Up was taped tonight at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, before NXT hit the air. Below are full spoilers:

* Robert Stone was on commentary with Blake Howard and Byron Saxton

* Hank Walker defeated Kale Dixon

* Xyon Quinn defeated Tavion Heights

* Katana Chance and Kayden Carter defeated Elektra Lopez and Lola Vice

NXT Level Up airs every Friday night at 10pm ET via Peacock and the WWE Network.

