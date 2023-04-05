The April 7 edition of WWE NXT Level Up was taped tonight at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, before NXT hit the air. Below are full spoilers:

* Dante Chen defeated Boa. Ava came to ringside and walked around the ring during the match

* Sol Ruca and Dani Palmer defeated Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson

* Joe Gacy (with Ava and The Dyad) defeated Oro Mensah

NXT Level Up airs every Friday night at 10pm ET via Peacock and the WWE Network.

