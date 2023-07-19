The July 21 edition of WWE NXT Level Up was taped on Tuesday at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, before NXT hit the air. Below are full spoilers:

* Hank Walker and Tank Ledger defeated Quincy Elliot and Ikemen Jiro

* Dani Palmer defeated Izzy Dame (Franki Strefling)

* Dante Chen defeated Javier Bernal

NXT Level Up airs every Friday night at 10pm ET via Peacock and the WWE Network.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.