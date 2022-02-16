The inaugural WWE NXT Level Up tapings were held earlier tonight at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, before NXT Vengeance Day hit the air on Syfy.

This is the new weekly show that is replacing WWE 205 Live on Peacock and the WWE Network. The show will air at 10pm every Friday night.

NXT Level Up commentary was done by Nigel McGuinness and recent hire Sudu Shah, which is the same commentary team that has been working 205 Live for a few weeks now. The ring announcers were Alicia Taylor and newcomer Kelly Kincaid. Kincaid is the new WWE ring name for former ROH on-air talent Quinn McKay, indicating that she has signed with the company.

WWE released a promo for Level Up, seen below, and wrote, “Catch some of WWE’s brightest young talent as they look to begin their climb to the top of #WWENXT 2.0 when NXT Level Up debuts this Friday at 10/9c!”

The following matches were taped for the first-ever NXT Level Up episode tonight:

* Harland vs. Javier Bernal

* Fallon Henley and Kayla Inlay vs. Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley (aka Natalie Holland)

* Edris Enofe vs. Kushida

Stay tuned for more on NXT Level Up. Below are several photos from the taping:

I like the NXT: LVL UP stage pic.twitter.com/YIhpQRYu6I — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) February 16, 2022

New WWE announcer Kelly Kincaid pic.twitter.com/MDUY57csXr — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) February 16, 2022

Getting prepped for the first episode of NXT: LVL UP pic.twitter.com/CRfbf3VNUh — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) February 15, 2022

A front row look at the NXT LEVEL UP (Lvl Up) ring skirt! (I’m not there live but a friend of mine sent this to me)#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/l6aQY36DO9 — Xylot Themes (@XylotThemes) February 16, 2022

Catch some of WWE’s brightest young talent as they look to begin their climb to the top of #WWENXT 2.0 when NXT Level Up debuts this Friday at 10/9c! @peacockTV | @WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/rGrEL8p0mh — WWE (@WWE) February 16, 2022

