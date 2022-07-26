Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode will be headlined by a big eight-man tag team match.

WWE has announced that The Diamond Mine (Roderick Strong, Damon Kemp, NXT Tag Team Champions The Creed Brothers) will face Tony D’Angelo, Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo, Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde.

WWE is also teasing a confrontation between NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose and new #1 contender Zoey Stark.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* Giovanni Vinci vs. Bodhi Hayward

* Wes Lee vs. Grayson Waller

* Apollo Crews vs. Xyon Quinn

* The Family vs. The Diamond Mine in eight-man tag team action

