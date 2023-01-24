The Road to WWE NXT Vengeance Day will continue tonight as NXT airs on the USA Network, live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

Tonight’s show will be headlined by the Vengeance Day Women’s Title Summit, plus NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter defending against Alba Fyre in a Handicap Match.

The feud between Grayson Waller and NXT Champion Bron Breakker will also continue tonight as they build to their Steel Cage match at Vengeance Day. After Monday’s brawl at the WWE Performance Center, Waller teased that he will have more for Breakker tonight.

NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day will not be on tonight’s show as they were still in Australia on a promotional tour as of a few hours ago. Pretty Deadly and Gallus should be there to continue the build to the Triple Threat at Vengeance Day.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* Fallon Henley and Kiana James vs. TBA

* Wendy Choo vs. Elektra Lopez

* Tiffany Stratton vs. Indi Hartwell

* Chase University hosts award ceremony to honor Thea Hail for her first win

* Vengeance Day Women’s Title Summit with Jacy Jayne, Gigi Dolin and NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez

* NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter defend against Alba Fyre in a Handicap Match

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight’s NXT and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is a promo for the episode:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.